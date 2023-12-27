A great year for unions equals a great year for all of us!

As we approach the end of 2023, I'm reflecting on the remarkable influence labor unions have had across our nation this year. From historic strikes to groundbreaking negotiations, unions have not only championed workers' rights, they have reemerged as a beacon for bringing a fairer and more equitable economy for all.

In October, 75,000 workers for Kaiser Permanente went on strike. It was the largest job action in U.S. health care history. A week earlier, President Joe Biden walked the picket line with UAW workers; it was the first time a sitting president had ever done so. A recent Gallup poll shows that two-thirds of Americans now support unions, a number that has climbed more than 17 points over the past decade. Unions are on the rise. And our nation will be better for it.

We all know the benefits of belonging to a union: Higher pay, a dignified retirement, a voice in the workplace and so much more.

But the effects of labor action ripple far beyond just what we offer our members. Did you know that when unionized UPS workers ratified their contract this summer, non-union workers for FedEx and other competitors also saw pay increases? Did you know that union advocacy at the state level this spring ensured thousands more hungry children in New York began receiving free school meals this fall?

The economic shocks from COVID, climate change, artificial intelligence, and inflation have dramatically changed working conditions for many Americans; that, in turn, has reminded people about the importance of unions. Health care workers, auto workers, UPS drivers, Writers Guild members, SAG-AFTRA actors and other unions are doing what we do best: using a collective voice to navigate change, attain economic security, and make work sustainable.

As the pandemic spread across our country, it put stress on many workers, especially those in health care. They were forced to work long hours with insufficient staffing, but they continued to nobly risk their health for the good of others. Over time, this became unsustainable and led many people to see the value of forming a union.

Unions are fighting to improve compensation and working conditions for these essential workers in ways that reduce burnout. And our nation, which depends greatly on health care workers, will be better for it.

Over the summer, with record-breaking temperatures across the country due to climate change, UPS drivers were struggling from heat sickness. Their union negotiated safety features like air conditioners and fans for their trucks. Those accommodations will help these workers survive new climate challenges. And our nation, which relies on essential workers in the service economy, will be better for it.

As advances in artificial intelligence change the nature of creative arts, unions are working to make sure that writers and actors earn a living wage for their efforts. All industries will soon be affected by the use of AI. Unions are working to make sure this new technology is implemented in ways that are ethical, fair, and humane. And our nation will be better for it.

As inflation eats away at our paychecks, unions are negotiating salaries and benefits to keep workers healthy and whole. This is good news for all Americans, because what is negotiated by unions will eventually spread to other workers. In November, almost immediately after the United Auto Workers ratified new contracts with Detroit, a host of other major automakers across the United States increased wages. Income inequality — which grew exponentially as unions declined — will be addressed through the power of collective bargaining. And our nation will be better for it.

Lastly, unions can help build the relationships we desperately need in our isolated, polarized society. Belonging to a union is belonging to a group of people that span political views, race, religion, gender, and sexual identity. It reminds us that while we may have external differences, at our core we have much in common: we all want financial security, food on the table, affordable health care, and a better life for the next generation.

Belonging to a union — like belonging to a family, faith community or team — also reminds us that compromise is necessary for the good of the group. No one person gets 100 percent of what they want 100 percent of the time. In a world where hardened views make it difficult to find common ground, our social fabric will improve from more people belonging to unions. And our nation will be better for it.

Every day our NYSUT members recognize the value of using their collective voice to navigate change, attain economic equity, and make work sustainable. If we can do that, our students will be better served. And our nation’s future, which depends on well-educated citizens, will be better for it.

Melinda Person is president of the nearly 700,000-member New York State United Teachers.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.