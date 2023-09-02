Liquid soap makes me mad

I’m doing my best to be a climate smart citizen. I compost. I reuse plastic bags. I’m sealing the holes in my house to ready it for a heat pump. But I draw the line at liquid soap. I’m not referring to dish soap. That’s indispensable. I’m talking about the liquid soap you use in the shower.

I first encountered it at European hotels and AirBnBs; Europeans are way ahead of us in creating climate friendly solutions to household problems that you didn’t realize were problems until they solved them.

Allow me to offer an example: action motivated lights. You exit the elevator on your floor and the corridor instantly bursts into illumination. Except when it doesn’t. I can feel my way around in the dark at home because I know where everything is. But doing so in a strange hotel is a different matter. I appreciate the energy saving impulse behind the idea. I just don’t think the savings are worth the risk of falling down a flight of stairs.

I also don’t need to be instructed to drop my used towels on the floor or in the bathtub to signal that I want them changed. I typically don’t want them changed. If I can use the same towel at home for a full week or more I don’t think I need to turn into a princess on the road.

But it’s liquid soap that really gets my goat. I don’t know whether any studies have been done on the subject, though the Internet seems to be unanimous: bar soap is cheaper and you use less of it than liquid soap.

I can understand why hotels might prefer liquid soap and why it might even be more cost effective in a hotel setting. If you use a bar of soap once and then discard it – or the housekeeping staff does after your departure – maybe that adds up and creates sudsy waste. I can also understand why the next guest might be reluctant to use your soggy piece of soap if it weren’t removed.

But again, why should we be observing different hygienic standards at home and abroad? How many family members team up on the same bar of soap without complaint?

I’m not sure how I’d address the issue were I in hotel management. There’s a limit to how far most of us are willing to go to save the planet from catastrophic climate change. For some of us that limit may be exceeded when we’re asked to share soap with strangers.

But my issues with liquid soap as a solvent aren’t limited to questioning its efficacy combating global warming. I just don’t think it works as well. Don’t worry. I’m not going into my personal showering strategies, except to say that the first hurdle, it would seem to me, is building a lather.

Ralph Gardner, Jr. is a journalist who divides his time between New York City and Columbia County. More of his work can be found be found on Substack.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.