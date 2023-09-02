© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Commentary & Opinion
Midday Magazine

Liquid soap makes me mad

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ralph Gardner Jr.
Published September 2, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
liquid shower gels
Ralph Gardner Jr.

I’m doing my best to be a climate smart citizen. I compost. I reuse plastic bags. I’m sealing the holes in my house to ready it for a heat pump. But I draw the line at liquid soap. I’m not referring to dish soap. That’s indispensable. I’m talking about the liquid soap you use in the shower.

I first encountered it at European hotels and AirBnBs; Europeans are way ahead of us in creating climate friendly solutions to household problems that you didn’t realize were problems until they solved them.

Allow me to offer an example: action motivated lights. You exit the elevator on your floor and the corridor instantly bursts into illumination. Except when it doesn’t. I can feel my way around in the dark at home because I know where everything is. But doing so in a strange hotel is a different matter. I appreciate the energy saving impulse behind the idea. I just don’t think the savings are worth the risk of falling down a flight of stairs.

I also don’t need to be instructed to drop my used towels on the floor or in the bathtub to signal that I want them changed. I typically don’t want them changed. If I can use the same towel at home for a full week or more I don’t think I need to turn into a princess on the road.

But it’s liquid soap that really gets my goat. I don’t know whether any studies have been done on the subject, though the Internet seems to be unanimous: bar soap is cheaper and you use less of it than liquid soap.

I can understand why hotels might prefer liquid soap and why it might even be more cost effective in a hotel setting. If you use a bar of soap once and then discard it – or the housekeeping staff does after your departure – maybe that adds up and creates sudsy waste. I can also understand why the next guest might be reluctant to use your soggy piece of soap if it weren’t removed.

But again, why should we be observing different hygienic standards at home and abroad? How many family members team up on the same bar of soap without complaint?

I’m not sure how I’d address the issue were I in hotel management. There’s a limit to how far most of us are willing to go to save the planet from catastrophic climate change. For some of us that limit may be exceeded when we’re asked to share soap with strangers.

But my issues with liquid soap as a solvent aren’t limited to questioning its efficacy combating global warming. I just don’t think it works as well. Don’t worry. I’m not going into my personal showering strategies, except to say that the first hurdle, it would seem to me, is building a lather.

Ralph Gardner, Jr. is a journalist who divides his time between New York City and Columbia County. More of his work can be found be found on Substack.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags
Commentary & Opinion Ralph Gardner Jr.
Ralph Gardner Jr.
See stories by Ralph Gardner Jr.
Related Content
  • Hiking in Wyoming’s Centennial Valley
    Commentary & Opinion
    East coast high plains drifter
    Ralph Gardner Jr.
    I really don’t understand the rush to return to the moon when you can easily visit a more more convenient alien world. Russia’s spacecraft crashed on the lunar surface last week a few days before India successfully landed on the satellite’s south pole.
  • Joan Davidson at her 90th birthday celebration at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City.
    Commentary & Opinion
    Remembering Joan Davidson
    Ralph Gardner Jr.
    The first time I attended philanthropist Joan Davidson’s “Shad Bake,” an annual springtime ritual at Midwood, her estate overlooking the Hudson River in Germantown, NY, I wasn’t invited. I’d been working on a story for New York magazine about a proposed, controversial hulking cement plant promised to mar views for miles around and it was suggested that if I wanted to get a sense of the opposition to the project, as well as some lively local color, I attend the party.
  • A signed photo of Pee Wee Herman, atop the author's grand piano
    Commentary & Opinion
    Pee-wee and me
    Ralph Gardner Jr.
    Our living room plays host to an inherited Steinway baby grand piano. No one in the family plays it. Hardly anybody played it when the instrument resided at my parents’ apartment for six decades. And when they did play it – typically my brothers and me when we were taking piano lessons -- you wished they hadn’t.
Load More