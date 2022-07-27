The Nature "Boy" seeks one last match

They say 70 is the new 50, which I suppose is a version of 40 is the new 30, or some other way of extending our vitality beyond what we once believed. These are things I think about as I get older, especially when I line up at some running race at an age I once assumed I might not. It’s human nature to want to keep going, as aging is perhaps both our greatest weakness and strength.

I’m sure professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is well aware of all that. At 73, and a well-worn 73, Flair will take to the ring one final time this Sunday – the first time since 2011 and since nearly dying five years ago, when he endured a series of heart surgeries and ended up with a pacemaker. Generally speaking, that’s the unofficial end of most athlete’s competitive careers, and I know I’m taking liberties around professional wrestling. But Flair has decided on one last tag-team event, pairing with his son-in-law, in front of some 9,000 fans in Nashville. Assuming all goes as planned in the match, and yes, I know it’s staged, Flair will then parade into official retirement from the squared circle. And apologies, but I am assuming everyone knows who Ric Flair is, or Nature Boy Ric Flair, perhaps the most well-known wrestler of all time. He’s got a signature call – Woo – and typically would dress for matches as if he were performing in an Erasure concert. He’s one of the few people in the world where you can say one word that is not his name and everyone knows who you’re talking about.

According to all reports, Flair has been training hard and should be ready for the match. I make no jokes about the physical challenge of professional wrestling and the condition of its athletes. Ballet is staged too, and it’s really hard. So if Flair can make it through the event, then hats off to him. Of course, it’s impossible to consider this without also considering that things might not go well, which is largely the storyline of movie The Wrestler. For those who have not seen it – first, shame on you – it’s about an aging wrestler who can’t give up the intoxication of being in the ring, even against all medical wishes. You can imagine the same can being said here, only Flair is much older than Mickey Rourke’s character and has an actual pacemaker in his chest. All of which makes this comeback event nearly as frightening as it is inspiring. The scripted ending is set, but the actual one is far less so.

Flair said that he’s doing this because of “ego and glory – and family.” To his credit, Flair is nothing if not genuine. There is little in this world that can rival the feeling of center stage of a stadium of fans screaming either for you or against you. So grabbing just another taste of that at age 73 seems entirely understandable for someone who lived his life in that spotlight. I’d also imagine the near certainty of his death a few years back has changed his perspective on living. I’m sure that athletes from sports that aren’t predetermined would also love to hit the fields and courts at 73. Unfortunately, the NBA has no current space for Bill Walton and Oscar Robertson.

When I first heard about this, I thought it was a really bad idea, a confluence of narcissism and irresponsibility. And then it sold out in less than 24 hours and moved to a bigger venue. And I heard about his family’s involvement and what the match means to him. And I think I’ve changed my mind. At some point in a star athlete’s career, and I am calling Ric Flair an athlete, the relationship between athlete and fan changes. It moves from something of a one-sided idolatry to, if you’re lucky, a mutual respect and eventually love – or something a whole lot like it. Ric Flair’s fans – and there are a lot of them – really care about the Nature Boy. And at this advanced stage of his life, the feeling seems to be mutual. This isn’t just one last match, it’s one last dance, the end of a love affair, and I suppose a proper good-bye. To the sport and to each other.

That is, unless Flair decides to take to the ring again at 80. I do hear it’s the new 60.

Keith Strudler is the director of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him on twitter at @KeithStrudler

