Rogovoy Report 5/9/25

The Del McCoury Band brings its legendary traditional-style bluegrass to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. The family band featuring Del’s sons Ronnie and Rob has won all the major bluegrass awards as well as several Grammy Awards over the decades. The group releases its latest album, The Times They Are a-Changin’ -- featuring the Bob Dylan song of the same name -- today. (Sat, May 10)

Sabina Sciubba — founding member of the Grammy-nominated Brazilian Girls — brings her patented blend of Brazilian art-pop and dance music to Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Sciubba, whose work has long blurred the lines between electronica, jazz, chanson, and ethereal pop music, sings in alluring, dusky tones that may remind a listener of Nico’s work with the Velvet Underground. (Sat, May 10)

Glori Wilder brings her soulful folk-rock to the Mahaiwe’s Indigo Room in Great Barrington, Mass., tonight at 8pm.

Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar aka Mike + Ruthy bring their well-honed folk harmonies to Dream Away Lodge in Becket, Mass., tonight at 8pm.

Singer-songwriter Marc Douglas Berardo brings his country-inflected folk-rock to Studio 9 at Porches in North Adams, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm.

Western Mass.-based singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst celebrates the release of her moody, alluring new album, Ghost in the Garden, at the Iron Horse in Northampton, Mass., tonight at 7pm.

Tune-Yards brings its unique blend of catchy melodies, avant-garde harmony vocals, and danceable beats to the Assembly in Kingston, N.Y., tonight at 8pm.

Flutist Claire Chase presents a concert of new works by composers like Terry Riley, Pauline Oliveros, Vijay Iyer, George Lewis, and others at the Linde Center at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm.

Aston Barrett Jr., whose father was the original bassist for Bob Marley & the Wailers, brings the group currently performing by that name to the Colonial in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Composer Tan Dun will conduct the Bard Conservatory Orchestra in works by Ravel, Debussy, and Mussorgsky at the Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm.

Baroque music ensemble Crescendo brings the curtain down on its season with a concert version of Cavalieri’s Representation of Soul and Body, generally regarded as the first Italian opera, with performances at Trinity Church in Lakeville, Conn., on Saturday at 6pm, and again at St. James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm.

Broadway veteran Ann Talman brings her tribute to Elizabeth Taylor, The Shadow of Her Smile -- a cabaret interweaving story and song about their friendship, featuring gems from Broadway and pre-rock pop standards – to the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm and again on Sunday at 3pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.