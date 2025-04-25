Rogovoy Report 4/25/25

Grammy Award-winning roots-music outfit Old Crow Medicine Show brings its dynamic mix of traditional country, old-time string music, bluegrass, and folk to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., tonight at 8pm. The acoustic string band was discovered busking on a North Carolina street by bluegrass legend Doc Watson. Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter/guitarist Trey Hensley warms up the crowd for Old Crow. (Fri, April 25)

Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer and bandleader G Rockwell -- the only musician to have won three Freshgrass competition awards -- brings his band and his jazzy blend of acoustic roots, bluegrass, swing, and classical to Studio 9 at the Porches Inn in North Adams, Mass., tonight at 7pm. Rockwell is a triple threat on guitar, banjo, and mandolin. (Fri, Apr 25)

Singer-songwriter Belle-Skinner brings her hauntingly beautiful, lilting soprano and innate sense of melody to Dream Away Lodge in Becket, Mass., tonight at 8pm. Her influences draw on a broad range of genres – from French chansons and Russian folk to contemporary alt-pop and rock – and her jazzy voice often draws comparisons to the likes of Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush, Mary Hopkin, and early St. Vincent. (Fri, April 25)

The Dalí Quartet brings its signature blend of classical roots and Latin soul to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm, in a concert presented by Close Encounters With Music. The group will play works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Sonia Morales-Matos, and Astor Piazzolla’s Tango Ballet. (Sun, Apr 27)

The Berkshire Opera Festival’s Young Verdi in Love recital will showcase some of opera’s up-and-coming stars as they take listeners on a tour of the many facets of love through Verdi’s music, at St. James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 2pm. (Sun, Apr 27)

Acclaimed baritone Philip Lima and pianist Noah Palmer team up for a performance of Schubert’s psychologically gripping song cycle, Winterreise, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm. In Winterreise, Schubert paints a musical portrait of a romantic wanderer who, spurned by his lover, descends into despair and existential madness. (Sun, Apr 27)

Also of note:

The Berkshire Symphony will perform works by Debussy, Barber, Bartok, and Beethoven among others at Chapin Hall on the Williams College campus in Williamstown, Mass., in a free concert tonight at 7:30pm.

Percussionist Cyro Baptista brings his blend of Brazilian percussion, jazz, and cutting-edge contemporary sounds to the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., tonight at 7:30pm.

Brooklyn-based theater company The Humanist Project brings its new comedy, A Crucible: A Puritanical Celebration of Witches and Turkeys to The Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm. The show promises to be “a hilarious and thought-provoking mash-up of Thanksgiving, Puritanical traditions, witch hunts, and American history.”

Tenor saxophonist and composer Benny Sharoni brings his straight-ahead classic bebop to the Old Town Hall in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm.

Authors Gideon Jacobs, Rachel Lyon, and Lynne Tillman are featured in the That Time of Year reading series at Spotty Dog Books & Ale in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm.

David Bromberg sideman Mark Cosgrove brings his group, Good Medicine, and his blend of bluegrass, swing, folk, and country, to Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Pianist Umi Garrett performs works by Mozart, Prokofiev, Bach, Chopin, Florence Price, and Williamstown-based composer Stephen Dankner at The Clark in Williamstown, Mass., on Sunday at 2pm.

The Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective performs works by Golijov, Korngold, Hahn, and their own arrangements of folk songs at Union College’s Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 4pm, in the final concert of the season at Capital Region Classical.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

