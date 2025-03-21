Rogovoy Report 3/21/25

Flore Laurentienne, an instrumental music project of Canadian composer-musician Mathieu David Gagnon, performs original works blending electronic music and classically influenced music, at The Clark in Williamstown, Mass., tonight at 7pm. The project pushes the boundaries between various musical genres, such as ambient, experimental, and progressive rock. (Fri, Mar 21)

Angélica Garcia brings her blend of Mexican-Salvadoran-American sounds to Club B10 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Garcia gained renown when her 2020 hit, “Jícama,” was featured on Barack Obama’s best-of, year-end playlist. Garcia will be performing new sounds from her new album, Gemelo. (Sat, Mar 22)

The Ivalas Quartet brings its program “First Light” -- featuring works by Osvaldo Golijov, Eleanor Alberga, and Ludwig van Beethoven – to Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. “First Light” takes listeners on a journey through the cosmos with works by composers who muse on the origins of the universe and the experience of existing beyond this world. The program closes with Beethoven’s Opus 130, a piece deemed so timeless that a recording was included in the 1977 Voyager craft as a gift to any otherworldly beings it might encounter. (Sat, Mar 22)

Iconic Grammy Award- and Latin Grammy award-winning singer Lila Downs brings her fusion of music based in traditional Mexican roots and indigenous styles and blended with elements of blues, jazz, soul, pop, and themes of social activism to UPAC in Kingston, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. Downs boasts one of the world’s most singular and powerful voices, and her compelling stage presence and poignant storytelling transcend all language barriers. Raised in Minnesota and Oaxaca, this global superstar’s exquisite artistry bridges traditions from across the Americas. (Sat, Mar 22)

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bill Miller brings his signature blend of folk-rock and native American sounds to the Towne Crier in Beacon, N.Y., on Saturday at 8:30pm and to Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., on Sunday at 7pm. In addition to his solo work, which veers from spirituality to Native activism, Miller has toured with musicians including Tori Amos, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, the BoDeans, Richie Havens, and Arlo Guthrie, and wrote songs with artists such as Nanci Griffith, Peter Rowan, and Kim Carnes. Miller is a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans, making the Berkshires concert something of a homecoming for Miller. (Sat, Mar 22; Sun, Mar 23)

Pianist Michael Chertock will play Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring and joins cellist Yehuda Hanani in Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm. Baritone Enes Pektas will also appear, bringing vocal folklore to the program with Mussorgsky’s political parody in the story of a flea that becomes a government minister, in a presentation of Close Encounters With Music. (Sun, Mar 23)

Also of note:

An investigation into a young Brazilian artist’s mysterious death leads an American playwright on a profound journey of introspection in O Time, written and performed by David Zellnik and being presented at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, N.Y., tonight through Sunday as the third installment in BST’s SoloFest 2025.

Americana singer-songwriter Jon LaDeau brings his trio to the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., tonight at 9pm. LaDeau can be heard on albums by the National Reserve, Jenna Nicholls, Johnny Society, and many others.

Indie rockers Ted Leo & the Pharmacists will perform their album Shake the Sheets in its entirety on the occasion of its 20th anniversary at the Colony in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm, and at the Iron Horse in Northampton, Mass., on Sunday at 7pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

