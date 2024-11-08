Rogovoy Report 11/8/24

The Germany-based Arcis Saxophone Quartet brings its contemporary chamber music to the Linde Center at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm, to perform its Quirky Nightclub Chronicles program. The youthful quartet is a unique and fresh voice in classical music, free of any pigeonholing and equally at home in Baroque settings and 20th century minimalism. Their innovative arrangements can fool listeners into thinking they’re hearing a string quartet instead of four saxophones. (Sat, Nov 9)

New York City-based all-women salsa band Lulada Club brings its innovative interpretations of vintage tropical rhythms encompassing salsa, bolero, and cha-cha while offering a fresh perspective through their original tunes to MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday at 8pm. (Sat, Nov 9)

New Jersey-based Hodera brings its roots-rock to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. The group’s songs do not shy away from the darker corners of life, with songs addressing the confusion and frustration of growing up and trying to find where we belong; the grief of losing friends, family and potential loves; the dangerous pitfalls of depression, and the measures someone will go to just for a glimpse of happiness. (Sat, Nov 9)

Indie-rockers Finom, whose most recent album was coproduced by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco and featured Spencer Tweedy on drums, brings its harmony-laden indie-rock to Tourists in North Adams, Mass., on Sunday at 8pm. The Chicago-based outfit is led by the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist duo Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart

Also of note:

Berkshire-based, internationally renowned singer-songwriter Bernice Lewis brings her wry observations about modern life to Studio 9 at Porches Hotel in North Adams, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm.

Renowned pianist and conductor Benjamin Hochman celebrates the release of his new album, Resonance, featuring works by Beethoven and Sir George Benjamin, among others, with a recital at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 7pm.

The Pine Leaf Boys bring the sounds of Louisiana to the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y., tonight at 7pm. The group blends the sounds of Cajun, zydeco, swamp-pop, country, and soul. Las Migas follows the Pine Leaf Boys at the Stissing Center on Saturday at 7pm, with their fusion of flamenco and Mediterranean styles of music from Spain.

Monte Weber aka Metno brings his innovative electronic sounds and grooves to the Dream Away Lodge in Becket, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm.

The Berkshire-based Misty Blues, led by Gina Coleman, performs a 25th anniversary concert

at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Pop-rock singer-songwriter Ben Folds brings his Paper Airplane Request tour to UPAC in Kingston, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Multiple Grammy Award-winning violinist Gil Shaham will give a solo violin recital at the Linde Center at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., to benefit the Stockbridge Library, on Sunday at 2pm.

Pianist Mitsuko Uchida returns to Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm, with Musicians from Marlboro, to perform chamber music works by Beethoven, Schumann, and Kurtág, ahead of their sold-out performance at Carnegie two days later, in a program presented by Capital Region Classical.

Lisa Gutkin, fiddler in the Klezmatics and the Irish band Whirligig, performs at Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity on Thursday, November 14, at 7pm, in a concert of klezmer, Irish, and Americana music, with a band including Christina Crowder on accordion and banjo, Pete Rushefsky on tsimbl, a kind of Eastern European hammered dulcimer, and Rachel Leader on fiddle.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

