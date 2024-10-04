Rogovoy Report 10/4/24

Suzanne Vega, one of the all-time great folk-rock singer-songwriters, bookends our region with two concerts, at Old Dutch Church in Kingston, N.Y., tonight at 8pm, and again at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Vega will be joined by her longtime guitarist, Gerry Leonard, for a career-spanning show, including favorites like “Tom’s Diner” and “Luka” plus her new single, “Rats.” (Fri, Oct 4; Sat, Oct 5)

Pianist Ethan Iverson, a founding member of the game-changing jazz collective The Bad Plus, headlines the annual Hudson Jazz Festival, based at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y., with a concert on Sunday at 3pm. The festival will also include a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and the Riley Mulherkar Quartet. (Fri, Oct 4-Sun, Oct 6)

Richard Lloyd, legendary electric guitarist, singer-songwriter, and founding member of Television, a band that rose to fame with their 1977 debut release, Marquee Moon, will perform at Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. Lloyd embarked on a solo career after Television disbanded, releasing seven solo albums. (Sat, Oct 5)

Chatham-based singer-songwriter Half Waif will premiere songs from her new album, See You at the Maypole, at PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., on Saturday at 6pm. Half Waif’s sound blends lo-fi folk with electronica. Elori Saxl will warm up the crowd for Half Waif. (Sat, Oct 5)

Leon Lee Dorsey leads his jazz trio featuring drummer Mike Clark and pianist Michael Wolff at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm. On his latest album, A Letter to Bill Evans, acclaimed bassist Dorsey teams up with Clark and Wolff for a creative and heartfelt tribute to the legendary Bill Evans, featuring innovative interpretations of classics such as the bossa-infused “Gloria’s Step” and the stirring “Turn Out the Stars.” (Sat, Oct 5)

Also of note:

Music from the Sole brings its evening-length work, I Didn’t Come to Stay, to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Brazilian tap dancer and choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and bassist/composer Gregory Richardson lead eight dancers and a five-piece band in a performance that explores tap’s lineage and connections to other Afro-Diasporic forms.

The Natalia Bernal “En Diablada” Quartet, featuring the Chilean-born vocalist backed by guitarist Jason Ennis, bassist Gregg August, and drummer Conor Meehan, brings its mixture of traditional Latin American songs, original compositions, and jazz standards to West Stockbridge Historical Society in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm.

The Orchestra Now features the music of 20th century Mexican composers in Music Mexicana at the Bard Fisher Center on Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm.

Rick Wakeman brings his “Final Solo Tour,” featuring an evening of music by the band Yes and other favorites, to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, N.Y., on Sunday at 7:30pm.

Victor Wooten & the Wooten Brothers bring their blend of jazz, funk, soul, R&B, rock, and bluegrass to the Troy (N.Y.) Savings Bank Music Hall on Monday, October 7, at 7:30pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

