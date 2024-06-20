“Beetlejuice” at Proctors is superior fun

“Beetlejuice the Musical,” which is at Proctors through Sunday has an unbelievable back story.

It opened in 2019 to less than favorable critical reviews. Nonetheless, word of mouth among younger audiences was great. That kept it running and it built sort of a cult audience.

Just as it started to thrive, its run was disrupted by COVID. It reopened in 2022, and despite thriving sales had to close because of contractual matters with the theater at which it was playing.

Now it’s a hot ticket on the road. Perhaps in this case it’s heresy, but my advice is listen to the people, not the critics. “Beetlejuice” is a very enjoyable show. The songs, if not great, are entertaining, the production numbers are clever, and the set is hypnotizing.

However, the critics are not completely wrong. “Beetlejuice” is not a very good show. What makes the night is the performance of Justin Colter, who as the title character is amazing.

In the film Michael Keaton stole the film with only 15-20 minutes of screen time. On stage, the character of Beetlejuice is expanded. He's also the narrator and the person who, for his own gain, is trying to rid the house of the kind ghosts. He is the driving force of the show.

Colter is simply dazzling. Indeed, when he is not on stage the entire show sags. His energy is without limits, his personality beams across the footlights and he displays superb comic timing. In a Proctors’ season filled with great performances none were better than is Colter’s.

Another major change from the film is the role of Lydia, the girl grieving the death of her mother, and needful of attention from her father. It has been greatly expanded and the story now seen from her more sympathetic point of view. Indeed, any introspection in the work comes from her.

Lydia has the only ballads in the score and Isabelle Esler is up to the challenge. Her singing ability makes the most of some average songs and she makes them sound better than they deserve.

Her performance is also important to the success of the show. Esler brings both charm and gumption to the character, without losing the honesty of her grief over the death of her mother.

Megan McGinnis and Will Burton play Adam and Barbara Maitland, the couple who accidently died in the house and don’t want to leave. They are described by Beetlejuice being as “dull as ‘Brigadoon’. But the pair of actors show them as sweet, charming and slightly oddball. They play exceedingly well together, creating a lovable, nerdy couple.

As the new owner of the haunted house, Jesse Sharp as Lydia’s father, Charles is very good as the only non-quirky person in the show.

However, his girlfriend and Lydia’s life-coach Delia, has a much broader role. Sarah Litzsinger is wonderful as the ditzy, woman who speaks in a comical form of psychobabble. She is also a standout as Miss Argentina.

If you’re wondering how did Miss Argentina get in the show, just know the original material was created by Tim Burton. If you know who Tim Burton is it explains why there is no plot synopsis in this review.

Just know he is one of the few writers who could write a play about death, (as Beetlejuice describes the musical), and make it hilarious.

And, hilarious is what you will get with this terrific show that plays Proctors through Sunday. For schedule and information go atproctors.org.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

