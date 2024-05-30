”4,000 Miles,” a play about generational acceptance

The production of “4,000 Miles” that is at Berkshire Theatre Group in Stockbridge MA., until Saturday is the third version of the Amy Herzog play that I’ve seen.

Remarkably, though each has been distinct and different, on an emotional level they all resemble each other.

The work uses low key performances. There are few if any climactic moments and there is a need to be faithful to the reality of a bond between a grandmother and her grandson.

It’s not exciting theater, but the 90-minutes of this slice-of-life production is never boring nor cloying. In fact, it’s deceptively insightful.

I find it fascinating that in all the productions I’ve seen, at play’s end the audience isn’t sure it’s over. There’s that delay between when the lights go down and the cast appears for the curtain call in which the audience wonders if they should applaud.

For some plays that could be a negative, but for “4,000 miles” it’s ideal. That’s because, as written, the play has ended, but not the story. Like the relationship of Luke and Vera it is a pause in a connection that is ongoing. In the future, whenever Luke needs to know that he is cared about, Vera will be there.

Considering Vera is 91 years of age that’s a bold statement. However, thanks to Maria Tucci’s portrayal of Vera it’s believable.

Tucci plays Vera with signs of age, trouble recalling names and dates, etc. However, essentially, her spirit is ageless. While capturing the unique nature of Vera, Tucci creates a woman who represents those in the world who have experienced a full life. She enjoys the wisdom of knowing each stage of life is merely a stepping stone to the next point.

Vera knows death as well as life and Herzog makes it clear in the work. However, through the fond memories that both leads have of Vera’s deceased husband, it is clear death does not mean gone entirely.

People of value stay with you as guides for life - as Vera will for Luke.

Heaven knows, Luke will need her. He is the personification of an annoying 21 year old with a selfish view of life that comes from a lifetime of entitlement.

Everything in Luke’s life is casual. He gets a monthly allowance from a mother he despises, and derides by only using her first name. His romances are casual as is his education and employment history.

When, during a cross country bike trip, he encounters true tragedy, he is unprepared how to act. He suddenly appears at 3am with bike and gear, at his grandmother’s apartment in the East Village section of Manhattan. Though welcome, he overstays. He uses her money and sulks when his negative behaviors are pointed out.

Vera endures and without preaching guides him towards a life in which community has value. I’m relieved to report by play’s end we almost like him. This is a tribute to the work of Evan Silverstein, who creates a Luke who is without guile. He so accepts his coddled life that the audience can understand why he runs from responsibility.

More important, it is easy to see why Vera cares for him and indulges his behavior. Born and raised in a harsher era, Tucci shows us a woman wise and caring enough to be able to bend her boundaries without breaking them.

“4,000 Miles” highlights the difference of generations in the early 21st century, and probably in all past centuries.

In the Berkshire Theatre Group production two females help to define that gap. Both Gabriela Torres and Alison Ye as two young women in his life show that Luke is not an isolated case of existing free of responsibility.

Lovingly directed by Lizzie Gottlieb, the production is a bit restrained and almost monotone in terms of emotional revelations. Too, the interludes between scenes are too long. These are minor issues. In matters of gently building on the affection, insight and love that two people have for each other, Gottlieb does a great job.

The worth of “4,000 Miles” is that it is an experience that you appreciate long after leaving the theater. The characters and their affection for each other linger with you. It’s a play you will remember.

“4,000 Miles” is at the Unicorn Theatre through Saturday, June 1. For schedule and tickets go to BerkshireTheatreGroup.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

