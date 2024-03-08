Rogovoy Report 3/8/24

Adventurous early music ensemble Ruckus, a shapeshifting group with a playful approach to classical music, brings its program, The Edinburgh Rollick: Music from the Niel Gow Collections, to the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., tonight at 7pm. The concert explores the legacy of Niel Gow, eighteenth-century Scotland’s most celebrated fiddler. (Fri, Mar 8)

Also at the Clark, pianist and music scholar Roy Howat brings the music of Belle Époque Paris to The Clark in Williamstown, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm. Howat explores the rich vein of classical music produced by composers like Debussy, Ravel, Chabrier, and Fauré, especially in relation to the writings of Edgar Allan Poe. (Sun, Mar 10)

Vocalist Daymé Arocena brings her award-winning Afro-Cuban sounds to Club B10 at MASS MoCA on Saturday at 8pm. Termed Cuba’s “finest young female singer” by The Guardian, Arocena is frequently compared to the likes of Celia Cruz, Aretha Franklin, La Lupe, and Ella Fitzgerald. (Sat, Mar 9)

Shayfer James and Kate Douglas bring their pop-rock musical, The Ninth Hour: A Beowulf for the Modern Age, to Spencertown Academy Arts Center in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 2pm. This rock-noir musical is a reimagining of the epic poem “Beowulf” that explores the intricacies of humankind’s relationship with power and violence. (Sat, Mar 9)

Also of note:

Rees Shad and the Conversations preview their new album, The Galahad Blues, at the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm.

TOP DRAWER: Stories of Dysfunction and Redemption from Park Avenue to Havana, a play with music written and performed by Adelaide Mestre, runs at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, N.Y., tonight through Sunday.

The Slocan Ramblers bring their version of Canadian bluegrass to the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y., tonight at 7pm.

Every Brilliant Thing, called “the funniest play you will ever see about depression” by The Guardian, will be performed by Scott Barrow at Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., for two weekends, tonight through Sunday and again Friday-Sunday, March 15-17.

Comedian Andy Gross brings his Are You Kidding Me? tour to the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Double bassist and composer Garth Stevenson performs his signature improvised outdoor “forest concert” at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., on Saturday at 1pm.

Ronald Barron presents his eighth annual recital of American music for trombone at Richmond Congregational Church in Richmond, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm. Joining Barron, a former first trombonist for the BSO, are pianist Larry Wallach and trombonists Allan Burns, Ian Striedter, and Greg Spiridopoulos.

Roots-music ensemble Ollabelle, featuring Amy Helm, celebrates the 20th anniversary of their eponymous debut album at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, N.Y., on Sunday at 8pm.

Saugerties Pro Musica presents a free concert by the AYA Piano Trio at the Saugerties United Methodist Church in Saugerties, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm. The trio will play works by Mozart, Jennifer Higdon, Arvo Pärt, and Ravel.

