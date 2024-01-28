Local museums are as American as apple pie, racetracks and automobiles

In this region, we are gifted with many major museums. There’s the New York State Museum and the Albany Institute of History and Art - both in Albany. There’s the Tang Teaching and Art Museum on the Skidmore Campus in Saratoga, and the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls.

In the nearby Berkshires, there is the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, MASS MoCa in North Adams and the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge. Most of these are known for their collections of paintings and sculptures.

Locally, we also have a couple of terrific museums that might be considered more as specialty museums. I think primarily of The Racing Museum and the Automobile Museum, both in Saratoga Springs. To call them specialty is, perhaps, doing then a disservice. Horse racing is part of this area’s culture and who isn’t fascinated by the automobile – especially vintage vehicles?

Not only does each museum do a terrific job fulfilling their mission, an added benefit is through their specialty they introduce all of us to the history and culture of our nation. And, really, isn’t that the purpose of all museums?

At the Automobile Museum, I am especially fond of “East of Detroit,” a permanent exhibit that displays vehicles made in New York State in the early 20th century. It includes a Pierce Arrow made in Buffalo and a Franklin, produced in Syracuse. One of the more popular vehicles is a 1912 Ford Model T that was Charles Lindbergh’s personal vehicle.

It’s an education to see such early cars and compare the evolution to today’s models. On a broader scale, “East of Detroit” helps you understand, how in just over a century, the automobile industry developed from a group of small independent entrepreneurs working in their garages to become a unified global industry.

February is an ideal time to spend at any museum, but this year, it’s more critical at the racing Museum. Try to get there by March 31. That’s when “A Tremendous Machine: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown” goes away. There are few athletes that captured the love and admiration of the public as did Secretariat in 1973. This exhibit relives the magical year in which Secretariat won the Triple Crown.

Touring the Hall of Fame exhibit is a must experience for both racing enthusiasts and others. Leaving, you’ll understand why it’s called “The Sport of Kings.” Also, do not miss the 16-minute film, “What It Takes: Journey to the Hall of Fame.” Shown on the hour, it’s not only a place-setter for a tour of the Hall, it’s entertainment by itself.

Just added is the tasty new exhibit, “Hot Dog! The Harry M. Stevens Concession Experience.” It opened last week and runs through January 5, 2025. For decades Harry M. Stevens, Inc. ran concessions at 20 different tracks. He controlled all New York tracks, - including Saratoga – as well as most major league ballparks.

Indeed, Stevens was known as the caterer to the masses. He is credited as the person who made the hot dog a national favorite by popularizing the use of a bun and adding pickles. Anyone of a certain age can identify with sitting in the middle of a row ordering a bag of peanuts and having one of Stevens’ vendors hurling it to you with the accuracy of Tom Brady.

Stevens was born in London in 1855 and immigrated to Ohio. Attending his first baseball game in 1887, he realized the scorecards were poorly designed. He improved them and gained the right to sell them at games. Soon he realized that the length of games made snacks and light meals a natural to sell to a captive audience. A concession dynasty soon flourished. After Stevens died in 1934, his sons ran the business, selling it to Amamark in 1994.

Under Harry M. Stevens, concession stands operated as a benign dictatorship. The selection was limited and the product affordable. He thrived in an era before corporate suites and corporate greed. It was a time when an entire family could eat at a sporting event and not have to take out a loan. After 1994, menus expanded and prices escalated.

Before he died, Stevens commented on his life saying, “What more can a man ask for? A wonderful family, a host of friends, a big business and plenty of money… and not a dishonest dollar in the lot.”

The Harry M. Stevens exhibit is truly a visit to the past and a history lesson on how sports went from a leisurely day of escapism to big business. I’m willing to bet you leave craving some peanuts, a hot dog or a box of Crackerjacks.

For information on the Racing Museum go to racingmuseum.org. For the Automobile Museum go to saratogaauatomuseum.org.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.