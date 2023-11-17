Rogovoy Report 11/17/23

Pianist and composer Jason Moran brings his trio to MASS MoCA tonight at 8, in connection with his exhibition Black Stars: Writing in the Dark. One of the most enduringly creative piano trios in jazz, the Bandwagon features Moran on piano, bassist Tarus Mateen, and drummer Nasheet Waits. The musicians are said to be “restlessly creative and share [Moran’s] open-mindedness and diversity of influences beyond jazz or classical or hip hop to theater, film, dance, and beyond.” (Fri, Nov 17)

Comedian Samantha Bee bookends the region with shows at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., tonight at 8, and at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8 p.m. Bee’s current tour features her multimedia program, “Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education,” taking audiences on a journey through puberty, menopause, and beyond. (Fri, Nov 17; Sat, Nov 18)

Yasser Tejeda brings his exciting, provocative fusion of Afro-Dominican roots music, jazz, rock, Afropop, and Caribbean rhythms to Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., on Saturday at 8 p.m. Together with his dynamic four-piece band, Tejeda seamlessly merges traditions from the Dominican Republic’s countryside with contemporary innovations. (Sat, Nov 18)

Brooklyn Mediterranean trio Habbina Habbina, featuring Israeli guitarist Amit Peled, brings its blend of Brooklyn indie-rock, Middle-Eastern psychedelia, and surf-rock in the tradition of Dick Dale to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m. The group’s repertoire includes retro-Mediterranean-hits, James Bond soundtracks, Umm Kulthum, and Britney Spears covers. (Sat, Nov 18)

Also of note:

Banjo Weekend at Ashokan in Olivebridge, N.Y., kicks off with a superstar showcase of banjo talent featuring Tony Trischka, Joe Newberry, Cedric Watson, Hilary Hawke, and Scott Hopkins tonight at 7:30. (Fri, Nov 17, 7:30 p.m.)

Oregon-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mat Kearney brings his acoustic trio to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., tonight at 8. (Fri, Nov 17, 8 p.m.)

Danish folk duo Gangspil brings old Scandinavian dance tunes to Dewey Hall in Sheffield, Mass., tonight at 8. (Fri, Nov 17, 8 p.m.)

Jake Swamp and the Pine bring their blend of Americana and folk music to the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., on Saturday night at 7:30. (Sat, Nov 18, 7:30 p.m.)

Concerts in the Village presents Fidelio, Beethoven’s only opera, in a concert version at Kinderhook [N.Y.] Reformed Church, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (Sun, Nov 19, 2:30 p.m.)

And the Brentano Quartet plays works by Haydn, Bartók, and Mendelssohn at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., as part of the Capital Region Classical series, on Sunday at 3 p.m. (Sun, Nov 19, 3 p.m.)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.