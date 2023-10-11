© 2023
Midday Magazine

PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century: The 2023 season continues

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Catherine Tharin
Published October 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT

PS 21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century, in Chatham, N.Y., presents L’Etang (The Pond), the final movement-influenced work of the season on Friday and Saturday. The Open-Air Pavilion Theater, tucked into the 100-acre landscape, is covered but open on three sides. Meadows and trees are glimpsed through the building; cadences of birds, animals and insects are heard while watching a production. Curated by the performing arts explorer and PS21 Artistic Director, Elena Siyanko, performances run until the end of December in the main theater and in the Black Box Theater.

L’Etang, created by Gisèle Vienne, Franco-Austrian artist, choreographer and director, features Julie Shanahan, the legendary Australian dancer and rehearsal director of Pina Bausch’s Tanztheater Wuppertal. Says Siyanko, “no one who saw the iconic works by Pina can forget her.” Joining Shanahan is Adèle Haenel, the leading French actor and movie star, who has twice won the César Award, the French equivalent of the Academy Award.

Vienne adapts Swiss author Robert Walser’s drama, Der Teich, that tells the story of a boy who fakes his drowning to test his mother’s love. (Walser lived from 1878-1956.) Haenel plays the son while Shanahan plays roles that include mother, siblings, friends and other adults. The story questions the traditional conventions of family. This polyphonic hybrid form “of installation, visual arts, music, life sized dolls, puppets, radically slow dance and theatre,” says Siyanko, pinballs between an interior emotional landscape and external existence of fantasy and reality. Continues Siyanko, “Vienne combines favorite themes, going to the edges, and exploring questions of what we can accept to get to brightness, tenderness, abandon, humor, primal energies, and sensuality, along with darkness and violence.” A must-see production for the serious theatergoer.

October 27 in the Black Box Theater Internationally celebrated musicians, Miranda Cuckson (violin) and Blair McMillen (piano) play compositions by Leoš Janáček, Ludwig van Beethoven, Sergei Prokofiev, and Ross Lee Finney. Influenced by American and Moravian folk music, among other influences, each work expresses a reaction to war.

November 3-4 in the Black Box. Two companion productions are performed in one evening. The pioneering electronic composer, Pauline Oliveros’ Intensity 20.15: Grace Chase, written for MacArthur Award and Avery Fisher prizewinning flutist Claire Chase, is based on texts by Chase’s grandmother. Winsome Brown directs.

This is Mary Brown, Winsome Brown’s funny and affecting monodrama, explores family, addiction, life, and death. Friends for 15 years, Chase and Brown mine their family dynamics for material that inspires and delights. The performances are followed by a discussion with the artists.

December 21 in the Black Box:  PS21 Holiday Concert
Talea Ensemble performs the Austrian composer, George Friedrich Haas’s Solstices (2017) in complete darkness. The listener is challenged to perceive sound with heightened awareness. Beginning at sunset, 4:26 p.m., the shortest day of the year, the 75-minute composition for 10 musicians celebrates the passage of fall to wintertime. Talea Ensemble, based in New York City, is comprised of an all-star cast of musicians who “champion toothy modern works and play them with compelling lucidity,” according to The New York Times.

Looking back -

September 27, Never Twenty One, choreographed by French-Malian Smaïl Kanouté, expresses the pointless deaths of young Black men by gun violence in New York City, Johannesburg and Rio de Janeiro. The Black Lives Matter #Never21 movement, impetus for the danceexposes the inequities of racism, poverty, the school-to-prison pipeline (in the US), police killings, and inequitable laws that affect the marginalized.

Eye-catching, rippling words of protest, such as “racist”, “I can’t breathe”, “GUNS”, “PTSD”, “B.O.P.E”, “nègre”, “DEATH” in English, French, Xhosa, and Portuguese, are cinematically painted in white on the three muscular torsos and arms of the performers. Aston Bonaparte (Guyanese), Salomon Mpondo-Dicka (French-Cameroonian) and Kanouté, developed this work in Paris.

Beautifully danced phrases, intense and controlled, illustrate the fraught messages. “When another child is killed by gun violence, I almost feel it’s happening all over again. 25 years this year and it’s still going on,” laments a mother. The performers, well-versed in numerous dance genres, including krumping, popping, house, Brazilian baile, contemporary dance, improvisation, jazz, and ballet, bring their artistry to bear.

In attendance were students and their teachers from Kite’s Nest, a social justice liberatory organization for youth, located in Hudson, N.Y., and a PS21 associate. Kite’s Nest addresses the grueling effects of poverty and violence to engender healing and transformation. Students responded to Never Twenty One, saying they have experienced racism and have studied the school-to-prison pipeline that leads to gun violence, and found the dance, “emotionally impactful.”

Siyanko concludes, “In our programming I have been interested in how artistic forms respond to the complex realities we’re living in, so invention of new forms, new modes of presentation, the poetics of the theatrical image. This was a lens through which I look for projects to program.”

Catherine Tharin danced with the Erick Hawkins Dance Company.  She teaches dance studies and technique, is an independent dance and performance curator, choreographs, writes about dance for Side of Culture, and is a reviewer and editor for The Dance Enthusiast. She also writes for The Boston Globe. Catherine lives in Pine Plains, New York and New York City. 

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Arts & Culture Catherine Tharin
Catherine Tharin
Related Content
  • Arts & Culture
    Dancing barefoot
    Catherine Tharin
    The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, in its 24th season, presents an in-process performance of Dance on the Pond, on September 30, from 3-4pm, on the grounds of the private home of Janice Pickering in New Paltz, NY. This performance is in preparation for the company’s upcoming full-length dance, Habit Formed, featuring 10 dancers for the 2024 March premiere in New York City. The work examines the habits of humans; habits that engender both freedom and harm.
  • Arts & Culture
    A busy month for dance
    Catherine Tharin
    Kaatsbaan continues with its Fall Festival 2023 through October 1. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, New York, was founded on 153 acres adjacent to the Hudson River in 1990, by American Ballet Theater stars Martine van Hamal and Kenneth McKenzie, with Gregory Cary and Bentley Rotton. Curated by Adam Weinert, Artistic Director, Kaatsbaan’s outdoor Mountain Stage offers a glorious backdrop for dance.
  • Arts & Culture
    Pioneers Go East Collective presents new art in Troy
    Catherine Tharin
    The Pioneers Go East Collective, based in New York City, presents performance, film, drawings, and sculpture at Collar Works, a gallery that supports emerging and underrepresented artists, in Troy, NY, through October 7. Titled Art Like Love (ALL!), the free exhibit examines the influence of queer artists of the 1970s and 1980s who went unrecognized by established galleries and performance spaces. The exhibit also draws on DIY, camp, and genderpunk and genderflux aesthetics that seek to subvert the restrictiveness of gender conformity.
