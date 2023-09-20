A busy month for dance

Kaatsbaan continues with its Fall Festival 2023 through October 1. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, New York, was founded on 153 acres adjacent to the Hudson River in 1990, by American Ballet Theater stars Martine van Hamal and Kenneth McKenzie, with Gregory Cary and Bentley Rotton. Curated by Adam Weinert, Artistic Director, Kaatsbaan’s outdoor Mountain Stage offers a glorious backdrop for dance.

Be sure to bring chairs or a blanket.

On September 22 and 23, Roderick George, and his company, kNoname Artist, present the world premiere of Missing Fruit inspired by choreographer Pearl Primus’ 1945, racially charged and defiant dance, Strange Fruit. Lewis Allan’s anti-lynching anthem of the same name provides the musical backdrop. First sung famously by Billie Holiday in 1939, Nina Simone’s 1965 raw and mighty version, accompanies Missing Fruit. Akin to Primus, George confronts issues of racism that, says Weinert, “shed light on the struggles of Black, Indigenous, and Persons of Color against oppression while celebrating the resilience and joy within their communities.”

On September 24, New York Theatre Ballet’s Family-Friendly one-hour program offers The Firebird and Scramble, that appeals to children and adults alike. In its 45th season, founded by Diana Byer, the 10-member company performs present-day and classic works by contemporary and legendary choreographers. Symbolizing rebirth, The Firebird, colorful and magical, premiered in 1982. It was choreographed by Richard Holden after Michel Fokin’s 1910 original. The early dance innovator, Merce Cunningham’s Scramble, choreographed in 1967 features slow swimming movements, quick changes of direction, and puzzle-like group sections. Vertical frames of color are rolled around the stage by the dancers. NYTB was in residency at Kaatsbaan from 1995.

The newly appointed artistic director of NYTB, Steven Melendez, grew up taking class from age 7 through NYTB’s LIFT program when he lived in a New York City homeless shelter. A film documenting Melendez’ life and the lives of other socio-economically challenged children introduced to dance by LIFT, premiered last weekend.

September 29: Ruckus, an early music band, upends the baroque to create a “rough-edged intensity” as described by The New Yorker , “achingly delicate one moment, incisive and punchy the next,” says The New York Times . The pairing of the virtuosic Keir GoGwilt on violin with the dynamic Hudson Valley Line Dance Caller, Sargent Seedoo, promises an electric and exuberant evening.

Composer Tan Dun’s Ghost Opera closes the festival on September 30 and October 1, a five-movement work for string quartet and pipa, the traditional stringed Chinese instrument, with water, paper, stone, and metal placed around the performing space. The spirits of Bach and Shakespeare are evoked.

While growing up in his village in Hunan province, Tan was inspired by the tradition of the “ghost opera,” a shamanistic form that is thousands of years old. “The performer of "ghost opera" has a dialogue with his past and future life — a dialogue between past and future, spirit and nature,” describes Tan. Says Weinert, Wu Man, the world’s premier pipa virtuoso, “for whom this piece was written 30 years ago, and who has come to redefine how we think of the art of the pipa,” (Weinert) and the versatile Grammy award-winning Attacca Quartet perform with dancer and choreographer PeiJu Chien-Pott, the renowned former dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, reimagining, through Jon Reimer’s direction, this new production.

“This will be a knock-your-socks-off performance event,” exclaims Weinert.

Catherine Tharin danced with the Erick Hawkins Dance Company. She teaches dance studies and technique, is an independent dance and performance curator, choreographs, writes about dance for Side of Culture, and is a reviewer and editor for The Dance Enthusiast. She also writes for The Boston Globe. Catherine lives in Pine Plains, New York and New York City.

