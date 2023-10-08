“English” at Barrington Stage is wise, literate and compelling

Many people have a rather arrogant attitude towards language. They get annoyed when visiting a foreign country if no one understands them when they speak their own language. Yet immigrants are often told, “Why do you live here and speak in a foreign tongue?” Too often, we tend to define people depending on how they cater to our language.

This is the subtext of the marvelous and fascinating play, “English,” which is at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA until October 15. One of its many attributes is that it is one of the most subtle plays that you will ever see. It makes its point about the core behaviors individuals sacrifice when they leave their native countries. The lesson is offered in the most gentle of ways by bringing you into the lives of people struggling to learn English.

“English” is an extremely literate work, demonstrated by its winning this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It reveals itself slowly, which sometimes makes it feel longer than its hour and forty minute running time. That’s because it is the kind of play without immediate artificial rewards. Indeed, it seems as if hardly anything takes place. Yet at play’s end you not only know every one of the five characters on an intimate level, you understand their personal problems and relate to the issues that drive them.

It’s a play you savor and remember. The play asks what is the cost to an individual when you accept another language with which to communicate? “English” is a play that defines what it means to be foreign.

It takes place in a classroom in Iran in 2008. Four advanced students are in a class prepping for Test of English as a Foreign Language. This will qualify them for a visa or green card that will permit them to emigrate to an English speaking country like the UK, Canada and the USA.

Over approximately two dozen scenes that take place in a classroom, on breaks and in private moments, we come to understand how strongly language influences identity.

In a play with only minor tension, the conflict is supplied internally. Each character learns that the more they embrace a different language the less they feel a connection to their own culture. To live away from their homeland they must sacrifice part of themselves.

Each person has a different reason for wanting to leave Iran. Roya (Pooya Mohseni) is a sullen, 50ish grandmother whose son and family live in Canada. The son refuses to let her be part of his family unless she can communicate in English.

Elham, (Sanaz Toossi) is a competitive woman in her late 20’s. She needs a superior grade in order to study medicine in Australia. The sweet 18-year old Goli (Narges Kalogi) just wants the joy that comes from travel.

A man, Omid (Babak Tafti) is about 30. He is the cipher in the play as he is fluent in English to the point of almost being better than the instructor.

They are taught by the attractive Marjan (Nazani Nour) who is in her 40's. She has just returned to her native country after living in England for nine years and because of her fluency was treated as a native. Now that she’s returned home, already she senses less command of her adopted language.

An ingenious theatrical device is that all characters speak both English and Farsi, but the audience always hears English. When using their native language the characters speak clearly and with authority. When talking in English, it is halting, insecure and with a severe accent. It is another subtle way playwright Sanaz Toossi elaborates on how language affects the human spirit. As a bonus the playwright, a first generation Iranian-American, performs the role of Elham in this production.

She is as good an actor as she is a writer. However, this is a pure ensemble play. Even though each actor is given a special moment to define their character, no one is meant to stand out above the others and none do. All are expert in their individual performances.

Guided by director Knud Adams they form a genuine extended family. I left the theater appreciating all the play’s fine qualities but lacking enthusiasm about the work. Hours later I realized I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Now that’s subtle.

“English” plays at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA through October 15. For tickets and schedule information go to barringtonstageco.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.