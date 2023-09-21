“What the Constitution Means to Me” at the Rep is compelling theater

When you walk in the Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany to see the Rep’s production of “What the Constitution Means to Me” you are given a pocket-sized book of the U. S. Constitution.

My first reaction was realizing how small it is.

You’d expect such a revered document to be the size of, say, the Bible. It’s a logical analogy as both the Bible and the Constitution are open to self-interested interpretation that, if wrong, could cause enormous harm to many.

For about an hour, forty-five minutes, playwright Heidi Schreck, with wit and insight, delves into the ambiguities within the document. Don’t panic. This is neither a lecture nor a political rant. Instead, it’s an earnest, entertaining look at something we tend to take for granted.

Even if you disagree with the playwright’s political point of view you will find yourself in a position where you will never just take the rights we assume that are in the Constitution for granted again. And, I guarantee you’ll walk out wiser than you walked in - especially concerning the 9th and 14th amendments.

A lot of the reason for not being bored with a very talky play has to do with the performance of Kim Stauffer as Heidi. As they told Heidi as a young debater - make it personal. At no time, well maybe a few moments, do you think the character is lecturing.

Instead the night is about a woman sharing personal stories that made her start to see the flaws in the document – especially as it pertains to females, people of color, Native Americans, immigrants and any powerless class of persons you can think of.

Yes, this is a work a liberal-thinking person might enjoy more than an individual with a conservative bent. However, for both sides the work is a fascinating tale about a 15-year old girl who earned money to put herself through college by winning debate competitions about the value of the US Constitution at American Legion Halls throughout the country.

Without trying to pose as a 15-year old, Stauffler is lovable as she shows Heidi’s love of the document is sincere and zealous. However, as she matures, her life-experiences as a modern woman force her to understand the flaws in a document which she says was written by rich, white men who wanted to protect their property. In the late 1700’s that property included slaves and wives.

Stauffer really excels as the play takes on depth. The actor is passionately sympathetic and shocked as she uses personal examples – like her own abortion and examples of abuse that because they were legally unprotected resulted in tragedy - to show assumed rights are not always real.

This is not a one-person show. The playwright occasionally uses two other actors to help bring freshness and energy to the piece. One is the American Legion debate master played by a deceptively good Jay Sefton.

His job is to primarily play a geek, at which he is ideal. Later, when the actors drop their roles and speak to the audience as themselves, Sefton delivers an intriguing monologue on how men are taught by society through entertainment, sports and example to avoid the appearance of being soft or introspective.

The point is made with strength as delivered by Sefton. It also gives the play some relief from what many might see as male-bashing.

The last character is a local student/actor who fills the last 15-minutes of the play formally debating with Heidi about whether the Constitution should be nullified and replaced.

Opening night the role was played by University at Albany student Isabel Sanchez, who was energetic, personable and confident. She should have a bright future in theater. The alternate actor is Isabela Brown.

“What the Constitution Means to Me” is a play that could be difficult to endure without an ideal creative team. Not only does director Kristen van Ginhoven keep the pace moving and flowing, she also brings a strong team of technical support that offers professional quality to the production. van Ginhoven is also the artistic director of WAM, a theater company co-producing the show.

“What the Constitution Means to Me” might at times bring you near tears. I guarantee it will leave you thinking. It continues at the Rep in Albany through October. Consider it your patriotic duty to attend.

For schedule and ticket information for to capitalrep.org or call 518-346-6204.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

