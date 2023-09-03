Festival weekend keeps outdoor entertainment alive

Spoil sports try to convince you that after Labor Day all outside fun events are over. Pay no attention. They are the kind of people who believe the accuracy of a seven-day weather forecast.

In fact, next weekend is what I call Festival Weekend and is one of my favorite weekends of the year.

There is an abundance of outdoor activities that involve family fun and the celebration of several cultural events, complete with their unique culinary delights. There are opportunities to embrace history and unite at music festivals.

To me, it is a weekend that reminds me why I love living in this area.

Let’s start with a grown-up event. The Saratoga Performing Arts Center Wine and Food Festival. This is the 14th year of the wine and food tasting event which also has a classic car gazing component.

It starts with Fired Up which takes place 7-10 p.m. Friday, September 8. The finest chefs in the area have a grilling competition, after which the attendees get to eat grilled bites and drink fine wines before casting their vote to decide a winner.

On Saturday from 1-4 p.m. the Grand Tasting event takes place. There will be an array of fine wines and spirits to sample, as well as a number of craft beers.

To help the taste buds, 20 chefs will be preparing a variety of fine foods to sample. For the eyes, there will be a show of classic cars provided by the Saratoga Automobile Museum.

If you have more ethnic tastes, Schenectady hosts both a Greek Festival and an Italian Festival.

St George Greek Orthodox Church on Liberty Street will be hosting their 47th annual festival. It will feature Greek food, pastries, folk music and dancing. It runs 11 am to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday September 8-9 and 11 am to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 10 .

As an insider tip from a regular participant, the food quality is great and the portions generous. Best of all, they do take out as well as eat on premise. Above all, do not miss the pastry section.

The Little Italy Street Festival, which takes place at Union and North Jay Streets in Schenectady is only one day. It takes place from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, September 9. But if you do it right, one day is plenty.

Remember this is Italian restaurant row where institutions like More Perrecca’s, Cornell’s and Civitello’s, among several others, operate all year long. Add some great vendors and street food along with live music from three bands between noon and 8 p.m. and you have a full day.

A bonus is that the Greek Festival and Italian Street Festival are but a few blocks apart, so you can do both. The dilemma becomes choosing between Cannoli or Baklava. Or do as I do, follow the words of Oscar Wilde who wrote, “I can resist everything, except temptation.” Indulge in both.

Though both ethnic festivals are good family fun, to my mind (and experience) it is the Tugboat Roundup in Waterford which runs Friday to Sunday, September 8-10 is the best family event. It’s a great treat for kids as much as it is enjoyable for adults.

On Friday, entertainment starts at 4 p.m. and the Tug Parade arrives at the Waterford Visitors’ Center about 5 p.m. Music continues until 8:30. Saturday is filled with things to do all day, starting at 10 a.m. Closing the night, one of the area’s best fireworks displays takes place at 8:30 p.m.

During the day there are games, contests, face painting, line tosses, a Bounce House, and a Waterford Fire Department sponsored obstacle course. Tours of the boats are welcome and boat rides will be available in the afternoon.

A great sight is when about noon hundreds of local kayaks and other small crafters arrive from a two-hour journey that navigated five locks that lift them 169 feet from the Hudson River to the Mohawk River. (Fun fact – the lift is twice as high as the Panama Canal Locks.)

Add food and craft vendors, independent musicians and storytelling and you have one full day.

The Tugboat Roundup continues with more of the same on Sunday, September 10 from 9 am to closing ceremonies at 2 p.m.

Adding to all these activities is the Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival on Saturday, September 9. Starting at noon there will be continuous music throughout the day. A giant fireworks display closes the event at 8 p.m. It is held at Jennings’s Landing in the Corning Preserve. Admission is free.

There’s more free music this weekend as Home Made Theatre is offering a free concert of the Broadway musical “ Brigadoon” in Saratoga’s Congress Park. The lovely story about a town that comes alive one day a century is offered at 5 p.m. Sunday September 10, and as I said admission is free.

The lesson is, even as the seasons change, the fun continues. Enjoy.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.