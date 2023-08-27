”A New Brain “ at Barrington Stage honors the legacy of William Finn

“A New Brain” is typical of William Finn’s entire theater career. It’s a stealth musical which seems more workmanlike than distinguished. However, at some point in the play, or on the ride home, you realize you have just experienced a theatrical work of art.

There are no giant production numbers that fill the stage with chorus girls and boys, to compensate for any emotional lapses in a story. Instead you get character-driven actors who sing songs that are not only beautiful, but emotionally revealing. Add a lot of clever wit, and you have a human story about love.

“A New Brain” is about more than learning to love. The point of the show is that love is the reason to live.

Finn wrote the show after his first taste of Broadway success; a sudden brain injury seriously threatened his life. Miraculously he pulled through and built a career writing musicals that found hope in the most hopeless of situations. He also wrote “The 25thAnnual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which has more heart than people give it credit.

Because Finn writes work that cuts to the essence of life and joy, it can appear simple. The production at Barrington Stage through September 10, comes close to that problem. Sometimes Finn’s wry humor that permeates all his writing can be played so broadly it throws out the balance of the work.

In fact, because Finn makes many bold choices there must be strong directorial choices and disciplined performances.

Gordon Schwinn is Finn’s representative in the musical. For most of the work he is in a coma and his memories are a combination of reality and hallucinations.

Under the masterful direction of Joe Calarco, Gordon’s hallucinations are not taken out of context and made frivolous. Calarco has fun with some outrageous recollections, but he uses exaggeration instead of being bombastic. This not only saves those scenes, but makes the affectionate memories touching and tender.

As Gordon, Adam Chandler-Berat is a talented and generous actor. Gordon is mostly a passive role. We find his qualities from others. But because of Chandler-Berat’s personality and his connections to others we care about him as much as do his friends and family.

The actor never tries to steal a scene or divert attention to himself. His rapt concentration to the legendary Mary Testo in her two versions of “In the Middle of the Room” is a marvelous example of two excellent actors serving the work rather than themselves.

Testo playing the mother is a testament to the quality of acting throughout the production. She shows how even driven and cold women love their children. Without any imitation on her part, I kept thinking I was seeing an older version of Mama Rose from “Gypsy. It is brilliant work.”

This is a large cast and there are about 30 songs in the 90-minute presentation. And there is a show stopping solo or ensemble number every few minutes. But it never feels like a revue.

Director Calarco and choreographer Chloe O. Davis use Paige Hathaway’s brilliant set to change time, location and mood effortlessly and all keep the focus of telling the story. The wonderful songs are a grateful bonus.

The Barrington Stage production is worth seeing for many reasons. But if you have an opportunity, read the individual resumes you will understand the amazing talent on stage. But pay special attention to how many actors have worked with Finn, or in his shows. It is one of many reasons the production feels so personal.

Finn writes about love, “A New Brain” is filled with love as it honors the artist, the man and his legacy.

It plays at Barrington Stage in Pittsfield MA through September 10.

