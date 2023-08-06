The Lion King” at Proctors is magical

“The Lion King” opened on Broadway in 1997. After 26 years it is the third longest running show in Broadway history. It is at Proctors, through Sunday August 13. If ever there was a must see show, this is it.

The production proves why the show just might run forever. The opening number alone is better than the entirety of some shows I’ve seen.

Colorful costumes against a dramatic background set a perfect environment for the huge cast to enter as various creatures of the African Savannah.

People on stilts become giraffes. Some take the form of elephants, rhinos, zebras, antelopes and other creatures.

All this, while the cast whirls brightly colored birds in the air. It is truly magic that works to perfection - 26 years after it first stunned Broadway.

“The Lion King” is a wonderful family show. Youngsters will see it as a fairy tale come to life. And parents will be happy that their children are absorbing important life lessons, like paying attention to authority figures, respecting friendships, recognizing injustice and doing something about it.

However, this is not children’s theater. Be sure your child can sustain 2 ½ hours of special stagecraft that has a message for adults as well.

For adults “The Lion King” is more a parable about life, leadership and the individual’s responsibility to undo the errors of ego-driven leaders. Indeed, in many ways, today it speaks with more urgency to contemporary audiences about the environment and politics than it did in 1997.

Yes, the bells and whistles of set, puppetry, costumes, lighting and movement will be enjoyed and appreciated by all segments of an audience. However, no one should overlook the terrific musical score written by Elton John, and the wise, romantic and comic lyrics of Tim Rice.

The acting is a marvel. Though he doesn’t make an appearance until the very end of the first act, Darian Sander as Simba, the son of the murdered Mufasa dominates the show. He is compelling as he makes his journey from a guilt-ridden young man to a courageous individual worthy of the throne he inherits.

Another stand-out is Khalifa White, as Nala, who makes a strong, independent female companion for Simba.

The two youngsters who play Simba and Nala as cubs in the first act are excellent. The roles are played by alternating actors, but with Gerald Ramsey’s matured confident portrayal of Mufasa guiding them, each set of young actors should be excellent.

In today’s world of theater, understudies performing are a way of life. At the performance I attended, the cowardly villain Scar was performed by William John Austin. His performance indicates even the back-up actors are marvelously skilled.

Not by accident, a Disney tale includes at least one lovable character. In Lion King there are three. Zazu, a comic frustrated hornbill is played with comic delight by Drew Hershfield.

The comic team of the warthog, Pumbaa, and meerkat, Timon act as if they’ve been performing together since the early days of vaudeville. Remarkably, Tony Freeman is a replacement actor playing Timon, and John E. Brady plays Pumbaa.

Finally, the ensemble is magical. From creating animals, flying birds, dancing with grace and playing ferocious beasts the actors are filled with energy and personality. They have to be the hardest working, talented ensemble currently in a Broadway show.

It’s all directed by Julie Taymor who created the landmark piece of theater. She and her brilliant team have kept it fresh and magical for a long time. But you have only until Sunday, August 13, to experience a work you will never forget.

For tickets and schedule information go to proctors.org or call 518-346-6204.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.