“Shear Madness” at Lake George Dinner Theatre: a murder-mystery that is impossible not to enjoy

As a comedy, “Shear Madness” playing at Lake George Dinner Theater is relentless. It’s like an eager puppy who just will not stop its antics until you smile and play along with it. Like it or not, you cannot help but enjoy the experience.

The show never stops trying to give you a reason to laugh. And, if you only laugh at half the obvious jokes, puns, sight gags, innuendos, and non sequiturs – all groaners - you will have a really good time. And, it’s fair to say the audience with whom I attended the murder-mystery was batting better than 500. Though as a critic, I have to point out the excessive use of malapropisms by the entire cast is character diminishing. As one example, an obviously sophisticated woman would never confuse her “constipational rights” with her constitutional rights.

The first part of the show consists of watching the interaction of several people in a hair salon. As they go about their business we learn of them by the interaction between the individuals. And because the routines seem mundane, it takes a while to become involved with the situation.

However, as they interact, the comic observations on local sites, customs, institutions and even contemporary political observations become fun. Too, we start to learn about the personal relationships of those individuals. This starts to draw you into the secrets taking place on stage.

The banter and mysterious comings and goings come to a climax when a famous reclusive and annoying female concert pianist is found murdered in her apartment above the salon. It has been made clear everyone had both a reason and an opportunity to commit the murder. When two police officers identify themselves and try to reenact the moments before the murder the characters answer questions with inconsistencies.

Here the tone of the show changes as the audience become participants in solving the crime. Becoming frustrated with the conflicting stories, the detective has the house lights turned up and asks the audience to validate the versions the characters tell. The potential for humor escalates when without the fourth wall of theater to insulate the characters, the actors improvise comic responses to the accusations.

After a break, the detective offers to meet to discuss the audience’s theories in the lobby. Act two offers even more direct audience-actor interactions. It culminates in a vote about who the audience thinks is the murderer. However, a final scene between all the suspects brings an opportunity for the actors to display their acting chops as well as they did their improvisational skills. By the way, this is a work in which the ending can change at every performance.

The success of the show is the work of the cast. At Lake George each actor is ideal for the role. Tony, the extremely effeminate RP McLaughlin, is a delight and a bundle of energy as the hairdresser who has a comic quip for everything and everyone. The manicurist Barbara is effectively portrayed by Beth Pietrangelo as she finds the vulnerable side of the woman who otherwise seems hard as nails.

Jarel Davidow is Eddy, the shady businessman who brings a suspicious nature to everything. Benita Zahn is a delight as Mrs. Shubert, the wealthy, stuffy, self-important and self-centered socialite, who has her own secrets. Zahn nails the role.

The most important role in the work is the lead detective Nick. He is the conduit between the characters and the audience. Jeff Haffner is perfect as he projects authority, patience and even adds his own comic moments. His young partner is Mikey, who mostly acts as a naïve comic foil to Nick. Eldon Hassler adds more than a shadow of a presence to the character making his innocent manner comic and sincere without forcing the stereotype.

While each performance is spot on, it is the ensemble nature of the acting that is impressive. This is a think-on-your-feet comedy, which demands trust from the entire cast. That trust is almost palpable on stage.

It’s important to point out this is a dinner theater experience. The choices of the pre-show meal are medallions of beef, salmon, chicken and vegetarian pasta. It is served with rolls and a salad. Dessert is a cheesecake offered with coffee or tea. The cheesecake is delicious; most other offerings are what you expect from a meal prepared banquet style.

“Shear Madness” is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as “the longest running non-musical play in the history of the United States.” This statement doesn’t mean it’s the best or funniest comedy. What makes “Shear Madness” such an endurable success is that you will either love it, or just like it. It’s impossible not to have some fun at it.

“Shear Madness” plays through August 26 at the Lake George Holiday Inn Resort. For schedule and ticket information go to lakegeorgedinnertheatre.org or call 518-668-5762 ext. 411

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

