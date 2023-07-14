Rogovoy Report 7/14/23

Germany’s Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart returns to Jacob’s Pillow in Becket Mass., with a program featuring the work of Israeli choreographers including Ohad Naharin, Sharon Eyal, and Hofesh Schechter, as well as works by Nacho Duato and Eric Gauthier, running today through Sunday. (Wed-Sun, Jul 12-16)

Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music packs in a dozen concerts, workshops, talks, and films today through Sunday at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Mass. Among the highlights of the 11th annual Yidstock festival are a concert this afternoon at 2pm by clarinetist/composer Sam Sadigursky, performing The Solomon Diaries, his song cycle inspired by Marisa Scheinfeld’s photographs of the crumbling, abandoned Catskills resorts, and a Saturday night blowout by David Krakauer’s Mazel Tov Cocktail Party, a kind of global mashup featuring funk, hip-hop, Celtic, Calypso, and dance rhythms from around the world. (Thu, Jul 13-Sun, Jul 16)

Neo-classical pianist BLKBOK brings his dynamic style of composition and playing to Club B10 at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday at 8pm. The pianist and former child prodigy was born and raised in Detroit and used his classical training as a springboard through the worlds of pop and hip-hop. In performance, he places his solo compositions into cultural context with spoken word/poetry intros. (Sat, Jul 15)

The legendary Grammy Award-winning folk-pop singer Judy Collins, whose elegant interpretations of songs by the likes of Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and Randy Newman helped propel those singer-songwriters into the pop pantheon, returns to the Egg in Albany on Saturday at 8pm, promising to perform her greatest hits, which also include Stephen Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns.” (Sat, Jul 15)

The Aston Magna early music festival attempts to cool off the summer heat with a program of Baroque celebrations including Corelli’s Christmas Concerto and Vivaldi’s Winter - from the Four Seasons cycle - at St James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 6pm. (Sat, Jul 15)

Soulful singer-songwriter Jules Shear, responsible for hits including Cyndi Lauper’s “All Through the Night” and the Bangles’ “If She Knew What She Wants,” brings his own considerable talents as a performer to the Byrdcliffe Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. (Sat, Jul 15)

The 50-piece Hudson Festival Orchestra headlines the annual Hudson in Concert: A Community Celebration, a free event at Henry Hudson Riverfront Park in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 5pm. The program includes an Armenian-influenced jazz number played by Hudson’s own Armen Donelian and Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1. (Sat, Jul 15)

A weekend-long, double-feature at PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., begins on Saturday at 7pm, with the world premiere of the ensemble version of composer/percussionist Susie Ibarra’s Four Meditations on Impermanence, an immersive, musical meditation on forests, followed on Sunday at 5pm, with the first of PS21’s House Blend series of innovative concerts, featuring works by Igor Stravinsky, Claude Vivier, and Rebecca Saunders. (Sat-Sun, Jul 15-16)

Grammy Award-nominated clarinetist/saxophonist Anat Cohen teams up with her fellow Grammy nominee, guitarist Marcello Goncalves, for a program of Latin-inflected duets at St James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm. (Sun, Jul 16)

The Escher String Quartet tackles works by Mozart, Bartok, and Schubert at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, N.Y., on Sunday at 4pm. (Sun, Jul 16)

And Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright brings his melodic pop and his operatic vocals to the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon, N.Y., on Sunday at 7:30pm, as part of his Folkocracy tour, named after his new album of folk songs. (Sun, Jul 16)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

