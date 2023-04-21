Rogovoy Report 4/21/23

Famed folksinger Arlo Guthrie brings his new spoken word show “What’s Left of Me,” featuring stories, rarely seen video footage, and audience Q&A, to the Egg in Albany, N.Y., tonight at 7:30pm. (Fri, Apr 21)

The Skip Parsons Memorial Jazz Band, led by Tim Coakley, performs in the Carl Taylor Auditorium at Schenectady County Community College tonight at 7:30pm, presented by A Place for Jazz. (Fri, Apr 21)

Singer-songwriters Natalia Zukerman and Melissa Ferrick headline the Get Your Green On Earth Day Concert at the Methodist Church in Millerton, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm. (Sat, Apr 22)

Singer-songwriters Rachelle Garniez and Erik Della Penna join forces to perform songs about New York City, with an accompanying slide show of old photos taken in 1928, in their program, Sidewalks of New York, at Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. Both artists bring a wealth of inspirations and influences, from Tin Pan Alley to folk to Americana and more. (Sat, Apr 22)

Carolyn Wonderland will perform at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm. The Texas guitarist, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist’s album Tempting Fate was named one of the top ten Best Blues Albums of 2021 by MOJO Magazine. Wonderland spent three years as lead guitarist in blues legend John Mayall’s Blues Breakers, the first woman ever to hold that position, where her male predecessors included the likes of Eric Clapton, Mick Taylor, Peter Green, and Coco Montoya. (Sat, Apr 22)

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, the first couple of Americana, celebrate the release of their terrific new live album, Live at Levon’s, with a concert -- where else? -- at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. (Sat, Apr 22)

Savion Glover brings his tap dance ensemble and musicians ORCHeST’DaNCE RA to the Egg in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. (Sat, Apr 22)

Singer-songwriter-pianist-guitarist Susan Werner, called by National Public Radio “a hip, wry, gifted performer,” will bring her original mix of folk, rock, pop, gospel, blues, and Americana to the 8th Step at Proctors in Schenectady, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm. Singer-songwriter Joe Jencks will warm up the crowd for Werner. (Sat, Apr 22)

Australian experimental theater group APHIDS bring their program The Director to PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., for three shows, on Saturday at 2 and 7pm, and again on Sunday at 2pm. In The Director, the theater artists demystify and expose the death industry, using humor and first-hand knowledge to dig a little deeper into what happens after we go. (Sat-Sun, Apr 22-23)

The Manhattan Chamber Players make their Close Encounters With Music debut at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm, performing works by Bach, Copland, and Mendelssohn. (Sun, Apr 23)

The Doric String Quartet and pianist Benjamin Grosvenor from the UK perform works by Haydn, Berg, and Bridge at Union College’s Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm, presented by Capital Region Classical. (Sun, Apr 23)

