Rogovoy Report 4/14/23

Singer-songwriter Joan Osborne brings her diverse blend of sounds, including pop, rock, soul, R&B, blues, roots, gospel, funk, and country, to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., tonight at 8pm. Husband-and-wife roots-music duo Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, the first couple of Americana in the Hudson Valley, will warm up the crowd for Osborne. (Fri, Apr 14)

The Berkshire Chamber Players play works by Beethoven, Puccini, and Schubert at the Stockbridge Library in Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm. (Sat, Apr 15)

The Ted Rosenthal Trio headlines a Gershwin Extravaganza at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm, presented by Berkshires Jazz. The Rosenthal trio will explore jazz interpretations of George Gershwin compositions and conclude with an orchestral performance of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. (Sat, Apr 15)Violinist Joana Genova and pianist Gili Melamed-Lev play works by Astor Piazzolla, Beethoven, Scott Joplin, Arvo Pärt, Amy Beach, and others at Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 3pm. (Sat, Apr 15)Rory Block, the Hudson Valley’s First Lady of the blues, performs at the Valatie Community Theatre in Valatie, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. The seven-time Blues Music Award-winner taps deep into the Mississippi Delta country-blues tradition. (Sat, Apr 15)

Legendary prog-rock keyboardist Rick Wakeman brings his music and his stories to the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. A former member of the Strawbs and Yes, Wakeman is probably best known for his solo projects including Journey to the Centre of the Earth and The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. (Sat, Apr 15)

A sextet of Boston Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform works by Brahms, Prokofiev, and Caroline Shaw’s Limestone & Felt, for viola and cello, at the Tanglewood Learning Institute in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm. Players include Sheila Fiekowsky and Lisa Kim on violins. (Sun, Apr 16)Berkshire Opera Festival presents its spring concert, To Paris with Love: Opera in the City of Light, at St. James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 2pm. The ensemble features soprano Amanda Batista, who makes her debut with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City in Aida later this month. (Sun, Apr 16)

The Paris-based Modigliani Quartet will perform a 20th anniversary program featuring works by Beethoven, Smetana, and Schulhoff at Memorial Chapel at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm, presented by Capitol Region Classical. (Sun, Apr 16)

Works by Debussy, Fauré, and Frank Bridge will be performed by Broad Street Chamber Players for the fiftieth performance of Concerts in the Village (CITV) at Van Buren Hall in Kinderhook, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm. (Sun, Apr 16) The Tong & Sheppard Duo, featuring violinist Jessica Tong and pianist Michael Sheppard, will perform duets by Schubert, Poulenc, Boulanger, and Strauss in a free concert at the Saugerties United Methodist Church in Saugerties, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm, presented by Saugerties Pro Musica. (Sun, Apr 16)

The Telegraph Quartet performs works by Gabriela Lena Frank, Haydn, and Beethoven at First Presbyterian Church in Stamford, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm, presented by Friends of Music Stamford. (Sun, Apr 16)

Indie-folk artists the Mountain Goats bring their rootsy, laid-back, serio-comic aesthetic and plainspoken harmonies to Upstate Concert Hall in Albany, N.Y., on Tuesday, April 18, at 8pm. (Tue, Apr 18)

Little Feat, still featuring Bill Payne on keyboards and vocals and Fred Tackett on guitar, bring their funky blend of American roots-rock to Troy [N.Y.] Savings Bank Music Hall on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30pm. (Tue, Apr 18)

The Richard Lloyd Group, led by the titular founding member of punk-rock legends Television, brings its New York City style of rock ‘n’ roll to the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30pm. (Wed, Apr 19)

The Michael Benedict Jazz Vibes Quartet entertains at Hudson Area Library in Hudson, N.Y., on Wednesday, April 19, at 6pm. The band will perform both straight-ahead and Latin-influenced jazz. (Wed, Apr 19)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

