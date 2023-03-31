Rogovoy Report 3/31/23

Singer-songwriter Glori Wilder brings her moody, soulful brand of pop-soul, likely to appeal to fans of Grace Potter, Regina Spektor, and Amy Winehouse, to the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., tonight at 7:30. (Fri, Mar 31)

New-folk singer-songwriter Amy Speace brings her intimate, rootsy song-portraits to The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, tonight at 8, as part of the Linda’s Women’s Voices Concert Series, hosted by Hudson River Sampler’s Wanda Fischer. Singer-songwriter Caity Gallagher, who reminds a listener of Brandi Carlile (as does Amy Speace, for that matter), will warm up the crowd for Speace. (Fri, Mar 31) The Brentano String Quartet will play works by Haydn, MacMillan, and Beethoven in a concert at the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y., in a Clarion Concerts presentation on Saturday at 7 p.m. Since its inception in 1992, the Brentano has appeared throughout the world to popular and critical acclaim. (Sat, Apr 1)

The Orchestra Now performs Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis at Bard’s Fisher Center on Saturday at 7 p.m., and again on Sunday at 3 p.m., featuring vocal soloists from the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, including mezzo-soprano Cierra Byrd and soprano Patricia Westley, plus the Bard Festival Chorale. (Sat-Sun, Apr 1-2)Met Opera star Elizabeth Llewellyn will perform a program called The World of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, featuring songs of Coleridge-Taylor plus Brahms, Puccini, Strauss and Verdi, at Union College’s Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3 p.m. The London-born soprano will be accompanied on piano by Simon Lepper in this presentation by Capital Region Classical. (Sun, Apr 2) A double-bill of blues talent featuring Tinsley Ellis and Marcia Ball comes to Saratoga Springs, N.Y., when the two road warriors bring their Acoustic Songs and Stories Tour to Caffe Lena on Sunday at 7 p.m. Each artist will play a solo set, and to close the evening they will join forces and share some songs and stories together. (Sun, Apr 2) The Mavericks bring their eclectic blend of rock, Tex-Mex, and country to UPAC in Kingston, N.Y., on Sunday at 7 p.m. The group recently released an all-Spanish album called En Español, featuring a variety of musical styles, including boleros, mariachi, and Afro-Cuban. (Sun, Apr 2)

World-renowned klezmer fiddler Alicia Svigals and piano accompanist Donald Sosin will perform their original score to the 1923 German silent film The Ancient Law at the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties, N.Y., on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The duo will also perform their score to the 1924 German film The City Without Jews at Greenfield Garden Cinemas in Greenfield, Mass., on Monday at 6:30 p.m. (Sun, Apr 2; Mon, Apr 3)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

