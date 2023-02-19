10 x 10 Festival at Barrington Stage Company is the start for new artistic director

Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA is presenting its 12th annual 10x10 New Play Festival through March 5. This year will be slightly different because it is the first without BSC founder Julianne Boyd who served as Artistic Director for the past 27 years. She retired last year.

It is, in a sense, the public’s first experience with Alan Paul who took over the position last September. Paul was the Associate Artistic Director of the prestigious Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C.

In a recent telephone interview, Paul said except for the fact that he loves to laugh, this evening of ten ten-minute plays will not reveal much about his own artistic inclinations. He does admit that because he is directing five of the plays audiences might get to observe his attitude towards staging a play. His tastes tend towards making the familiar seem fresh.

He does express a sense of joy that 10x10 is his first interaction with the company’s audience base. He says, “As I connect with people from the area on a daily basis, I get the sense that this is a special event for the community.” He continues, saying that part of the anticipation is having a light-hearted theater experience in the middle of February is psychologically therapeutic. However, he also gets a feeling of ownership from the community about the event. “This not something being created for the summer crowd. The audiences will be local and regional,” he says. He identifies western Massachusetts and the Albany-Troy-Saratoga region as his base audience.

Paul’s enthusiasm is palpable as he says how much he is enjoying the time spent in the rehearsal room.

While at Shakespeare Theatre Company he directed over 75 productions between 2007-2022. Though he loves Shakespeare and other classic playwrights, he says he also loves musicals. Indeed, he reveals that he was influential in the first musical being produced at STC. Indeed, his productions of “Camelot,” “Kiss Me Kate,” and “Man of La Mancha,” musicals with a strong literature base, rank as the company’s #2, #3 and # 4 highest selling productions.

As for 10 X 10, he happily admits that most are comedic and light-hearted but a few are touching, poignant and provocative. He describes them as “ranging from quirky to sitcomish.” He expressed special pleasure that one piece is about Norman Rockwell. “I love having a direct connection to a famous artist from our community on the schedule,” he says.

It is worth noting that the director of the other five plays is Matthew Penn and several actors who have previously performed in 10 x10 over past years are in the show. In the interview he makes it clear he is determined to put his own stamp on BSC but is not willing to disregard the past. “Julie did a remarkable job with this company. I inherited a company that is artistically respected and financially sound, I want to build on that legacy, not tinker with it,” he says.

The recently announced summer season reflects that attitude. It starts with Paul directing his version of “Cabaret,” playing June 14-July 8. “It’s a musical that is always timely, and you’re always finding new things in the material,” he says. He feels that for today’s audiences the dominant theme might be collusion. “If you don’t speak up against injustice are you in effect collaborating with those policies?” he asks.

He also said he met with William Finn, a long-time BSC contributor and an Associate Artistic Director who held the world premiere of “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at the theater. He asked the famed composer what show of his he would like to see produced. He named “New Brain,” his most personal but little-known musical. It plays the main stage August 16-September 9. Rounding up the main stage shows is the neglected play about the Harlem Renaissance, “Blues for an Alabama Sky.” It plays July 18- August 5.

The smaller stage will open May 24 to June 17, with a new play by BSC resident playwright Mark St Germain. “The Happiest Man Alive” is the life-story of Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku. It opens the season May 24-June 17.

Tiny Father,” June 25-July 25, is another world premiere and a collaboration with Chautauqua Theatre Company. A probable emotional highlight of the season comes August 1-27, when Julianne Boyd returns to direct Brian Friel’s masterpiece “Faith Healer.” It includes a three-person cast of the company’s most popular actors.

It’s appears an ideal first season for a new Artistic Director. It honors the past while hinting at the future.

For tickets and information go to barrringtonstageco.org or call 413-236-8888

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

