Theater makes February less dreary

February is supposed to be a month spent in hibernation, not going out to theater.

Yet, here we are midway through what is traditionally the dreariest month of the year and there are six theaters offering productions that will tear you away from a warm fireplace.

They include a world premiere, two plays that explores the philosophy of truth, a light- hearted mystery, a drama in which characters find the essence of living life and a classic comedy.

Technically, there are 15 plays offered this week. At Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA., they are offering their annual Ten by Ten festival. It consists of ten ten-minute plays. There is a super mix of comedies and a few other light and serious works.

It’s always a delight to see how creative is the writing and how six mix-and-match actors can bring such variety to a multitude of characters. It plays through March 5.

They are in essence mini world- premieres, but are written to entertain for a short period of time.

Another professional theater, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, has “Secret Hour”, a work that won the theater’s new play festival that has longer term goals.

It’s a thoughtful 90-minute work about the ethics of truth-telling. A couple in a marriage discover things about each other that threatens the core of their relationship.

The topic might sound as dreary as February, but excellent acting, swift pacing and a heck of a lot of humor makes the play an entertaining experience. It continues through February 19.

Non- professional theater also deals with the issue of truth. Home Made Theater in Saratoga is presenting “The Lifespan of a Fact”, a play about a fact-checker and a famous writer who battle about how important facts are to a story.

He believes he is an artist adding to the beauty and soul of a poignant story. The fact-checker is adamant that truth in journalism is sacred. A female editor acts as a sort of referee to this ethical battle. It plays weekends until Sunday, February 19.

“Jump” at Albany Civic Theatre is another regional premiere. It’s a play about a family and a stranger who, through conversation and debate, discover the reasons individuals find to battle and bridge the hardships and tragedies of life. It continues weekends until February 19.

But all is not serious. Sand Lake Center for the Arts is presenting the classic comedy “Barefoot in the Park.” It was the comedy about a newlywed couple that made Neil Simon a household name in 1963.

The tale of how an uptight lawyer and his fun loving new wife adjust to marriage is filled with laughs.

What makes the play so durable is the audience still sees parts of themselves in the characters and the situation. It plays in Averill Park through February 19. A dinner theater experience is available Saturday, February 18.

There is also a delightful sounding mystery at Russell Sage College in Troy. The title gives you a hint about what it’s about. “The Case of Sherlock Holmes and the Jersey Lily” is a take off on the traditional Sir Arthur Conan Doyle stories.

In this version, the Lily of the title is famed English actress Lily Langtry who is being blackmailed about some love letters that could bring down the monarchy.

Lily’s good friend Oscar Wilde is also a good friend of Holmes. Wilde asks Holmes to solve the case and “the game’s afoot.” It continues through February 19.

The moral is - don’t let the calendar fool you. There’s a lot going on in the world of local theater.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

