Rogovoy Report 2/10/23

With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend.

The Williams Chamber Players perform works by Bach, Mozart, Caroline Shaw, and Olivier Messiaen in a free concert in Chapin Hall on the Williams College campus in Williamstown, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm. Featured performers include violinist Joanna Kurkowicz and cellist Julian Müller. (Fri, Feb 10)

Gypsy Layne Cabaret & Co. has been captivating audiences for over a decade with its playful sexiness, cheeky comedy, tuneful musicality, alluring belly dance, astounding swordplay, and dynamic group numbers. Gypsy Layne brings its bawdy humor, live singing, dynamic dance routines, and sex appeal to the Bennington Performing Arts Center in Bennington, Vt., tonight and Saturday night at 8pm. (Fri-Sat, Feb 10-11)

The Berkshire Bach Society presents The Organ Masters-I, featuring Renée Anne Louprette playing the Johnson Organ, at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House in Housatonic, Mass., on Saturday at 2pm, performing works by Bach and others. (Sat, Feb 11)

Shakespeare & Company will stage a special Valentine’s presentation of Romeo and Juliet on Saturday at 7pm. I’ll Be Thine, Valentine: Romeo & Juliet will be staged at the Tina Packer Playhouse at Shakespeare & Company’s Lenox, Mass., campus. (Sat, Feb 11)

Jenna Nicholls brings her old-timey style to the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., on Saturday at 8. Whether she’s crooning a jazz standard, belting out a New Orleans-style dirge, or plucking 1920s-style original ballads on her ukulele, Nicholls is giving a vintage genre a new spin with her own lush, nostalgic approach and melodic sensibility. Tamar Korn warms up the crowd for Nicholls with her own brand of pre-rock, acoustic roots music. (Sat, Feb 11)

The Orchestra Now (TŌN) kicks off its spring season with a two-night stand at the Bard Fisher Center on Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm, in a concert featuring works by Carl Maria von Weber, Hector Berlioz’s ever-popular Symphonie fantastique, and Adolf von Henselt’s Piano Concerto, featuring Evren Ozel on piano, under the direction of conductor Leon Botstein. (Sat-Sun, Feb 11-12)Steve Forbert brings his deceptively understated folk-rock to Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm. A singer-songwriter who worked his way up through Greenwich Village folk clubs while the punk-rock sounds of the Ramones and the like were blasting out of clubs next door, inspiring Forbert’s take-no-prisoners live performance, Forbert still brings his energetic, boyish enthusiasm to every show he plays. (Sat, Feb 11)

Concerts in the Village (CITV) celebrates its acquisition of a concert quality Steinway grand piano for Van Buren Hall in Kinderhook, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm, when the Broad Street Orchestra will offer works of Mozart, Kraus and Beethoven, with guest pianist Ji Youn Lee. The program, entitled “Grand Indeed! A Steinway in Van Buren Hall,” will open with Mozart’s iconic Serenade for Strings, Eine kleine Nachtmusik. The dramatic, instrumentally colorful Symphony in C minor of Joseph Martin Kraus follows. The highlight of the evening features pianist Ji Youn Lee joining the orchestra to perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2. (Sun, Feb 12)

And Woodstock’s own Simi Stone headlines a Valentine’s Day Supper Club at the Colony in Woodstock on Tuesday, February 14, at 8pm. The self-styled “Mountain Motown” singer-songwriter will be fronting a band including pianist Jeremy Baum and percussionist Manuel Quintana. (Tues, Feb 14)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

