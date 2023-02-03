Rogovoy Report 2/3/23

Cabaret meets cumbia in Broadway en Spanglish, a musical project by husband-and-wife duo Florencia Cuenca and Jaime Lozano—who was deemed Broadway’s “next big thing” by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda—that delivers Mexican interpretations of musical theater classics accompanied by New York’s acclaimed ensemble Mariachi Real de Mexico de Ramon Ponce, New York City’s premier mariachi band. The program, which sold out Joe’s Pub in the city last October, comes to Club B10 at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday at 8pm. (Sat, Feb 4)

Americana singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst brings her literate story-songs and portraits to Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. (Fri, Feb 3)

Crescendo early music series presents early songs and dances of Spain and Latin America at Trinity Church in Lakeville, Conn., on Saturday at 4pm, and again on Sunday at St. James Church in Great Barrington, Mass. The program, called Cantos y Suspiros – Songs and Sighs, showcases Hispanic music of the 17th and early-18th centuries, and alternates between dances, songs and airs, creating a varied dramatic flow. Performers include renowned soprano Camila Parias, whom the Boston Globe compared to a “young Ella Fitzgerald.” (Sat, Feb 4-Sun, Feb 5) Experimental musicians Bill Nace and Matt Krefting bring their eerie minimalism, haunted creaks, and buried tonalities to the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm. Matt Krefting is a DJ, music writer, and sound artist who has worked in the realms of drone, tape music, musique concrete, and avant-garde rock. Bill Nace operates in similar territory, often utilizing guitar and other stringed instruments (most recently the Japanese taishogoto) to expansive and improvisatory effect. (Sun, Feb 5)

Adorable husband-and-wife duo John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey bring their Radio Deluxe Live! program to The Egg in Albany on Saturday at 7:30pm. Guitar virtuoso John Pizzarelli and his wife, vocalist Jessica Molaskey get together every weekend on the airwaves for “Radio Deluxe,” playing records and sharing their experiences in collaborating with a wide variety of jazz, cabaret, and pop artists. At The Egg the duo – along with John’s jazz trio and guitarist Matt Munisteri and violinist Aaron Weinstein – will present “Radio Deluxe Live” – a special edition to be recorded and broadcast on stations across the country. The Egg concert is presented in cooperation with WAMC Northeast Public Radio. (Sat, Feb 4)

Pianist/composer Fred Hersch and vocalist/bassist/songwriter esperanza spalding celebrate their new album, Alive at the Village Vanguard, at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Sunday, at 7:30pm. Fifteen-time Grammy Award nominee Hersch, called by the New Yorker “a living legend,” and multiple Grammy Award winner spalding, whom NPR cites as “the 21st century’s first jazz genius” – present an evening of songs from the so-called Great American Songbook, music from Brazil, and jazz compositions, including several penned by Hersch. (Sun, Feb 5)

And finally: A social justice warrior with her voice and guitar, Crys Matthews has been compared to everyone from Toshi Reagon to Tracy Chapman to Ruthie Foster. Matthews brings her political and personal folksongs, her natural vibrato, and her gifted sense of melody to The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, as part of the Women’s Voices Concert Series, hosted by WAMC’s own Wanda Fischer, next Thursday, February 9, at 8pm. (Thu, Feb 9)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

