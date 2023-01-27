Rogovoy Report 1/27/23

The Sound of Spring: A Chinese New Year Concert with The Orchestra Now takes place at the Bard Fisher Center tonight at 7pm. Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, the Lunar Year concert, conducted by maestro Jindong Cai, has become an annual showcase highlighting the artistry and diversity of Chinese symphonic music. The program includes the beloved Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto featuring Na Sun, Prancing Dragons and Jumping Tigers for Percussion and Orchestra, featuring percussionist Petra Elek, and King Chu Doffs His Armour Concerto for Pipa and Orchestra, featuring Gao Hong on pipa. (Fri, Jan 27)

A new concert series at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, with an afternoon performance of new classical music, followed by an evening show of electronic music at 7 pm. The American Modern Opera Company (AMOC) performs the afternoon concert, featuring works by Doug Balliett, Emi Ferguson, Jordan Dodson, and Keir GoGwilt, in a program tells compelling stories about the dreams, desires, and difficulties that draw folks away from home. And then Sam Prekop and Greg Davis headline the evening concert at The Clark. Sam Prekop has created a singular sound that is both inventive and warm, and always bear his signature sense of melody. Greg Davis is an internationally recognized electronic musician and composer who has been making records and playing shows since 2001. (Sat, Jan 28)

Davis and Prekop show up again in our region the following day, Sunday, when they perform alongside Cloud Circuit and Jessica Pavone at the Avalon Lounge, in Catskill, N.Y. (Sun, Jan 29)

Son of famed blues harmonica player Carey Bell, Lurrie Bell picked up his father’s guitar at age five and taught himself to play. Since 2007, he has received multiple Blues Music Award nominations as Best Guitarist and Best Traditional Male Blues Artist by the Blues Foundation. Lurrie Bell brings his personal style of Chicago blues to The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, in Albany on Saturday at 8pm. (Sat, Jan 28)

A Sheffield Schubertiade, celebrating Franz Schubert’s 226th birthday, takes place at Old Parish Church in Sheffield, Mass., on Sunday at 2pm. Artistic director and violinist Jorge Ávila has programmed an assortment of works by Schubert, including works for violin and piano; piano trios; and the lieder for which Schubert is so well known. (Sun, Jan 29)

Bobby Previte’s Art for Now Quartet is in residence at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, N.Y., performing its new sounds every Sunday at 6pm. Players include saxophonist Keith Pray, trombonist Joe Fiedler, pianist John Esposito, bassist Nick Edwards, and bandleader Bobby Previte on drums. (Sun, Jan 29)

Missed any of that? You can revisit the Rogovoy Report on WAMC’s website at wamc.org, where you will find a complete transcript plus links to artist and venue websites as well as ticket links.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.