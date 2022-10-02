Theater and social issues

The times are changing and the performing arts reflect it.

Beyond putting people of color, females and other under-represented minorities in places of administrative power, today’s onstage work spotlights the new awareness of many once-denied abuses.

It appears the arts, especially theater, is finally responding to the soul-crushing social issues that have been acerbated by public revelations over the past couple of years.

Without any question, “Hamilton” upped the bar in color-blind casting. George Washington, Aaron Burr and other Founding Fathers played by African-American actors? The show proved audiences will accept any actor in almost any role if the story is played with truth.

“1776,” is a musical that looks beyond history books to show the back room dealings that had to be made to get the Declaration of Independence signed.

A revival that opens on Broadway, October 6, uses an entire female cast to represent the wealthy, white men who founded this country. The production boasts a cast that consists of females of diverse races, non-binary individuals and trans actors.

The producers say the point is to tell the story of the founding of the nation by using people who, at the time, would not have been allowed in the room.

Also in New York, there will be revivals of “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Top Dog Underdog” and “Ain’t Misbehavin.” They are plays that cast a light of reality on the Black experience.

On a local note the co-director of “1776,” Jeffrey L. Page, directed “Ain’t Misbehavin” at Barrington Stage Company this year. The director of “Raisin in the Sun,” Robert O’Hara, directed the play at Williamstown Theatre Festival a couple of years ago.

Ahead of the NYC curve Park Playhouse produced “Ain’t Misbehavin’ “ last year, and a couple of seasons past Shakespeare & Company offered “Top Dog Underdog.” Hurray for us.

It’s not only race that is being given a fresh look onstage. The disabled and special needs individuals are finding themselves represented on stage.

Barrington Stage Company just opened ”All of Me” in Pittsfield, MA. The play which continues through October 23, shows the romance between a wheelchair-bound boy and a girl who must use a scooter to get around. Both use word- to-word computer devices to communicate. The central actors are each disabled as well.

It is a unique love story that likely would not have been produced in the past. Another local connection is that “All of Me” is set in Schenectady and the couple meet at Ellis Hospital.

Harbinger Theatre in Albany is a new theater troupe with a mission of producing plays with social themes. They just closed “Andy and the Orphans.” It’s about a brother and sister who are in their 60’s, taking their brother Andy out of his group home to attend their 86-year old father’s funeral.

The three hardly know each other. The brother and sister live on different coasts and do not share political or religious beliefs. Andy’s siblings have no inkling of his actual experiences as a special needs person who has been denied comfort, care and affection for most of his life.

He was born with Down’s Syndrome and was placed in an institution as an infant. He received only token visits from his family over the years and is almost a stranger to them.

The playwright insists Andy be played by an individual with Down Syndrome. Watching a special needs actor work on stage is a courageous and encouraging experience. As rewarding as is his performance, it makes clear that most individuals are capable of achieving goals that society once denied them.

Beyond casting, there are other ways theater is addressing the problems of females in the age of “Me Too.” This summer Williamstown Theatre Festival offered “Man of God,” a play about female grooming by a charismatic religious leader.

Locally, Albany Civic Theater just produced “How I Learned to Drive,” a play about pedophilia, incest and misogyny. Neither were solicitous. Both were works intended to be cautionary warnings.

Too, soon there will be available plays encouraging female empowerment at local colleges. October 15-19 Skidmore College in Saratoga will offer “Silent Sky,” the true story of a brilliant female astronomer, Henrietta Leavitt, who in the early 1900’s had her discoveries credited to men.

October 19-23, the State University at Albany presents “Wolves.” It’s about nine young women trying to win a spot on a college soccer team. They learn more about their self-worth than they do about soccer.

Probably the best thing about these social issue plays is that none are heavy-handed or preachy. They contain as much humor and heartfelt goodness as they do encouragement for you to think in contemporary terms.

Let’s hope this is the start of seeing more people on stage that are reflective of society as a whole.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.