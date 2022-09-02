Rogovoy Report 9/2/22

With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend.

PS21 Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, N.Y., brings the curtain down on its summer season with a weekend full of events, including Farm Fatale, a comedic work of “post-apocalyptic” theater, tonight and Saturday at 7pm; C’est pas là (It’s Not Here, It’s Over Here), Compagnie Galmae’s intricate string installation, resembling a freshly woven spider’s web, inspired by Juhyung Lee’s experiences of street protests in Seoul, on Saturday at 8:30pm and again on Sunday at 8; and The Moles, a proto-punk rock concert from an anthropomorphic quintet redefining the meaning of “underground,” on Sunday at 7pm. (Fri-Sun, Sept 2-4)

Innovative guitarist Pat Metheny brings his genre-defying music and his instrumental virtuosity to the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Accompanying Metheny -- who has twenty Grammy Awards to his credit -- are keyboardist Chris Fishman and drummer Joe Dyson. (Sat, Sept 3)

Eclectic and dynamic orchestral collective The Knights perform a free outdoor concert at The Clark in Williamstown, Mass., on Sunday at 4pm. The program will celebrate the Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern exhibition with a selection of music from French composers Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy, plus a special arrangement of Beethoven’s Kreutzer Concerto, featured on the group’s latest album. The group will also perform a family-oriented concert, featuring excerpts from works by Debussy, Ravel, and Beethoven, on Monday at noon. (Sun, Sept 4; Mon, Sept 5)

Sixteen-year-old banjo phenom Nora Brown, a rising star in bluegrass—her first album, “Cinnamon Tree,” released when she was just 13, debuted in the top ten on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart—performs with Stephanie Coleman, a fiddler, banjo player, and singer, at the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington on Saturday at 8pm. (Sat, Sept 3)

Violinist Ronald Gorevic and pianist Larry Wallach will perform four Mozart violin sonatas in the Daniel Arts Center at Simon’s Rock College in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 2pm. The concert is the first installment of the duo’s project to perform all 19 violin sonatas over the course of the next few months. (Sun, Sept 4)

Multi-instrumentalist Chris Brubeck brings his group, Triple Play, to the Sandisfield Arts Center in Sandisfield, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Featuring Grammy Award-winner Peter Madcat Ruth on harmonica, guitar, percussion and, vocals, and Joel Brown on guitars and vocals, Triple Play performs an eclectic variety of music spanning folk, blues, jazz and classical. (Sat, Sept 3)

It’s the final weekend to catch Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Mass., tonight through Sunday. (Fri-Sun, Sept 2-4)

And rootsy Texas singer-songwriter Carson McHone brings her melodic folk-rock to the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm. (Sat, Sep 3)