“The Prom” at Proctors and a short play festival at Barrington Stage offer a break from cabin fever

In today’s world of musical theater, there are usually two choices; juke box musicals based on the lives or material of pop performers or a musical based on a popular film.

However, next week Proctors in Schenectady is offering an even more novel event - “The Prom,” a musical specifically created for the stage. Yes, it was later turned into a pretty bad movie, but is a terrific experience when seen live on stage. Please don’t judge the work by the film.

When I saw “The Prom” when It ran on Broadway, I felt it might have a long run – it was that much fun. But it only ran a respectable 309 performances, plus 23 previews. It deserved more.

The work is about four once-famous stage actors who are past their prime. After another flop, they are desperate to become well-known again. They decide to form a crusade for a mid-western lesbian teenager who was denied the opportunity to bring her female partner of choice to the high school prom.

The comedy in the play centers on the inflated egos of the self-serving Broadway performers who are actually doing a kind thing for the wrong reason.

It has a lot of fun with the type of entertainers who exist solely in their own flawed world. When they start a cause in the equally flawed world of reality, very funny things happen. Though the story ends up right, everything doesn’t go smoothly and a lot of decent lessons are learned by many people. It’s the epitome of a feel-good stage musical.

“The Prom” is actually a satire and a love note to familiar theater types. It was co-written by Bob Martin, who also helped create two other great comical salutes to theater - the musical “Drowsy Chaperone” and the limited television series “Slings and Arrows.” It pokes fun at those who take the art form too seriously, yet shows why live theater is an art form like no other.

This affection for theater didn’t translate to film. It’s my opinion that the movie failed because the egos of the actors seemed a negative trait rather than a case of enjoying the silliness of people being out of touch with mainstream reality. When performed live the actors are comical innocents and therefore lovable idiots. This didn’t come across on film and the leads lost the fun that exists when ineptitude is covered by unearned vanity. I advise the stage version - highly.

There is another type of professional theater being offered this weekend. Barrington Stage in Pittsfield, MA is presenting its 10 x 10 New Play Festival running through March 13.

It’s the 11th season for the festival. The premise is simple; ten playwrights create a play 10-minutes in length. They tend towards the comic like “Liars Anonymous” written by Ellen Abrams, a work in which people regale each other with stories about their lives, but seem to have a familiar ring about them.

Others are sweet, like “Stealing a Kiss” by Laurie Allen who writes about two elderly people who meet at a bus stop where as to quote the press release “raindrops, turn to rain, turn to love.”

Within the ten short plays there is also insight, like “Honesty” by Steven Korbar about a young man and woman who end their short relationship and for the first time are able to speak to each other honestly.

It’s 10 plays about many subjects. The idea is - if you don’t appreciate one, don’t worry - there are nine others, most of which are sure to please.

“The Prom” is at Proctors Tuesday, March 1 through Sunday March 6. For tickets and schedule information call 518-346-6204 or go to proctors.org. Barrington Stage’s “10 x 10 New Play Festival” is on the main stage now through March 13. For 10 x 10 Festival tickets and schedule go the barringtonstageco.org or call 413-236-8888; Proof of vaccination is needed and face masks must be worn in the theater both at Proctors and Barrington Stage.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

