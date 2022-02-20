School break offers cultural opportunities for young and old

Tomorrow is Presidents’ Day which, besides being a holiday, means most schools start a week-long winter break.

Though COVID-induced Zoom learning has taught us to become accustomed to having young students at home, a vacation period is different. It should include planned activities.

If you are fortunate enough to have some time to spend with your kids this week, besides outdoor experiences like skiing, there are also cultural opportunities available to share with your children.

Maybe it’s because I hate the cold, I tend to seek out indoor activities. We are blessed with many different museum experiences in the area and February is a wonderful time to enjoy them – in comfort.

One of the best museums for people of all ages is the New York State Museum at Empire State Plaza. Not only is its open-spaced Adirondack exhibit almost as natural as being in the woods, the curators use the exhibits to offer an enormous amount of information on the history of the state, and the wildlife and insects that dwell among us.

The third floor has an emotional exhibit of the devastation of 9/11. More uplifting is the honor the exhibit offers to the courageous first responders who showed incredible bravery that day.

The fourth floor has a functioning carousel built between 1912-1916. Because of COVID it is not in service, but it’s a majestic moment of nostalgia just to see.

There are a number of special exhibits as well. For fans of the new television series “The Gilded Age” there is an exhibit of Wedding Wear in 19th century New York. For the socially conscious there is “Courage: The Black New York Struggle for Quality Education,” as well as “Open Wounds”, an exploration at the Attica Prison Riots that took place 50-years ago.

Art enthusiasts will appreciate a Thomas Hart Benton exhibit. Locals might especially appreciate an exhibit on the early days of Fort Orange, now the City of Albany. All New Yorkers will learn from the photo exhibit of Bernice Abbott titled “Changing New York”; it especially dwells on the city during the 1930s. Best of all, it’s all free.

Not far from the State Museum at 125 Washington Avenue, is the Albany Institute of History and Art. It’s a charming museum with several fascinating exhibits. It is best known for having one of the world’s largest collection of Hudson River school paintings.

The huge majestic paintings by artists like Frederick Church focused on the splendor of the Hudson Valley regions to celebrate nature. Roaming the room is both a beautiful and humbling experience.

A more modern exhibit on display is The Four Elements of Leigh-Li-Yun Wen.” The paintings in the main exhibit hall are big, bold and bright. They focus on the elements of earth, air, fire and water. Where the Hudson River painters found inspiration in scope, this vivid exhibit makes the specific seem powerful.

There is also a small ode to 20th Century railroads, the famous Egyptian mummy room and other tasty delights at the Institute.

One of the more novel finds, which unfortunately ends next Sunday, is “Joan Steiner’s Look-Alikes.” Throughout the museum there are ten miniature dioramas which portray cute innocent domestic scenes. But as you look closely you discover every item was created by a commonly used, everyday object. They are attractive and so ingenious you find yourself absorbed by making delightful discoveries of creativity.

The Albany museums are but two of the many treasures. There is also the Tang Teaching Museum on the Saratoga Springs campus of Skidmore College and The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, as well as many other smaller museums. Some are very specific like the Saratoga Automobile Museum in Saratoga State Park. Too there are great museums like the Clark and MASS MoCA in the nearby Berkshires.

If you plan to go, be sure to call ahead for dates and hours open, and for COVID protocols.

If you prefer live entertainment for your vacation field trip, Steamer No. 10 at 500 Western Avenue in Albany has a week-long roster of entertainment scheduled. All programmed for young audiences that adults will also enjoy.

On Monday there is the vaudeville inspired show “The Fourth Wall- Fruit Flies Like a Banana.” The troupe of three combines classical music, dance and theater for a fast paced rambunctious show. Tuesday, Jim Snack, arguably the area’s master magician, performs his magic act. Wednesday, Acrobat and Juggler Li Lu dazzles the audience with her acrobatic skills.

Performances Monday through Wednesday are at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Thursday is a staged theatrical performance of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” The C.S. Lewis classic comes alive as four children find themselves in a world where animals talk but are cursed by an eternal winter, which only they can change.

The week concludes with “The Dragon King,” performed by the Tanglewood Marionettes. Based on Chinese folklore, this show explores the magical world that exists under the sea.

Performances Thursday and Friday are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. For tickets and COVID protocol call 518-438-5503 or go to steamer10theatre.org

This is but a sampling of great fun that is available for younger audiences during the school break. It’s also a chance to share a learning opportunity with your kids.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.