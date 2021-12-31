Rogovoy Report 12/31/21

It’s New Year’s weekend, and while the COVID pandemic has put a crimp in the festivities, there are still a bunch of parties, concerts, and events for those who simply must get out and celebrate, to ring out the old and ring in the new.

The Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., is throwing a New Year’s Eve party tonight with music by popular Berkshire party band the BTUs and rock singer-songwriter Billy Keane, a member of the group Whiskey Treaty Roadshow.

Janis Wilkins / Photo courtesy of Teri Roiger Teri Roiger

The New Year’s Eve party tonight at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., features Lady Verse LIVE, Shaman Vybez, DJ Joey Hernandez, Majic Juan, Jungle Punk B2B Skillaton, plus live drumming by Ngounga Badilla of Diata Diata International Folkloric Theatre. Also at Bearsville, the Teri Roiger Trio, featuring the acclaimed jazz vocalist and pianist with bassist John Menegon and drummer Matt Garrity, is scheduled to perform next Thursday, January 6, at 7pm. Guitarist Matt Munisteri will be a featured guest with the trio.

In Hudson, N.Y., the Hudson Brewing Company hosts a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Bash tonight with live music and burlesque. Performers include Dmitry Wild & the Spells, Tryst Noir, Purple, Nine Inch Elvis, and DJ Blackout, who spins music from the 1980s, goth, post-punk and rock.

No Fun in Troy presents what they are calling a No Fun New Year’s Eve party tonight, featuring Troy’s own trio Candy Ambulance, along with Cindy Cane, Laveda, and Roost World.

Also tonight, and especially for those wanting to spend the evening in the comfort of one’s own home, Berkshires Jazz is streaming a concert filmed at St. James Place in Great Barrington by flutist Andrea Brachfeld with her trio Insight, including Bill O’Connell on piano; Harvie S on bass; and Jason Tiemann on drums. The concert features Brachfeld’s original composition called “If Not Now, When?”

On Sunday at 1pm, the Mahaiwe Theatre in Great Barrington, Mass., will screen the Met Opera Live in HD performance of Massenet’s Cinderella, in an all-new English translation in an abridged 90-minute adaptation, with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as its rags-to-riches princess.

Next Thursday, January 6, Hudson Valley singer-songwriter Sarah Perrotta celebrates the release of her terrific new album, "Blue to Gold", at the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y. The nine gorgeous songs on her new album, recorded in Woodstock, hark back to the heyday of the Lilith Fair sound, with Perrotta’s awesome vocal range and natural vibrato soaring above the impeccable instrumental arrangements she designed with producer/drummer Jerry Marotta. Sarah Perrotta’s music should appeal to fans of Tori Amos, Aimee Mann, Sarah McLachlan, and Paula Cole

Next Saturday, January 8, Sonny Singh, the vocalist and trumpeter who fronts the bhangra brass band Red Baraat, brings his own band to perform boundary-defying Punjabi anthems to MASS MoCA in North Adams at 8pm.

Be sure to check in with these venues before heading out this weekend in case the events have been cancelled or postponed. In the meantime, best wishes to you all for a safe, healthy, and culture-filled 2022.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.