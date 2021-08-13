Any Questions #510

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel switch seats for a "ff"un show.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase WRONG TITLES. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for a type of weather and a seven-letter word for what you might use to represent it in an arts-and-crafts project. What are the words?

Answer: SNOW, GLITTER.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “F”ANTASY “F”OOTBALL

On-air questions: OK Mike, we’re rounding into mid-August, a time when many red-blooded Americans are getting ready for the NFL season, and fantasy football. As you ponder your top draft picks, this week each correct answer will have consecutive Fs in it, in honor of fantasy football.

1. With most of more than its 2,000 locations in the South, what chain that began in Georgia in 1955 features a Texas Sausage, Egg and Cheese Melt, a Fiesta Omelet, and four types of its namesake breakfast item?

2. Playing a type of music influenced by folk and blues and using improvised instruments, which became extremely influential on British invasion bands including The Beatles, Lonnie Donegan was known as the King of what?

3. Running from 1997 to 2003, episodes of what TV show on The WB and UPN include “Homecoming,” “New Moon Rising,” and “Conversations With Dead People?”

4. Described by National Geographic as “the pattern of deflection taken by objects not firmly connected to the ground as they travel around the earth,” what large-scale phenomenon can be also be witnessed using a ball and a merry-go-round?

5. Cooked in a 1996 horror film by Drew Barrymore, what brand now owned by ConAgra foods was developed in the late 1950s and used the tagline “the magic treat as much fun to make as it is to eat!”

Extra credit

1. What is the name for meats including tripe, kidney, sweetbreads, and gizzard?

2. A 2017 inductee into the Toy Hall of Fame, what game includes a field 20 feet wide by 60 feet long, with a maximum of five players per side?

This week's challenge

Start with a two-word animal. Drop the last three letters and, in order, you can spell the name of a related one-word animal. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Waffle House (as a bonus fact, every Waffle House location is open 24/7)

2. Skiffle (Three members of The Beatles, Lennon, McCartney and Harrison, were in a skiffle group called The Quarrymen)

3. Buffy The Vampire Slayer (The 1992 film of the same name was also written by series creator Joss Whedon)

4. Coriolis Effect (The Coriolis Effect is named for 19th Century mathematician and scientist Gaspard-Gustave de Coriolis)

5. Jiffy Pop

Extra credit

1. Offal

2. Wiffle Ball

