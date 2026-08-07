Orange County Legislature passes resolution asking ICE not to build in Newburgh

Before the Orange County Legislature voted Thursday on a resolution to ask the federal government not to bring an immigration facility to the town of Newburgh, residents implored them to do more.

“It's just crazy to me that we stand up here calm, composed, polite, even when this is a life and death issue. And I'm sick to my stomach," said Cornwall resident Dana Spano during public comment of the legislature's meeting. "This is going to bring nothing but more violence and more heartache and misery to people.”

Arzoni Bandoromi said he has family who are immigrants.

“I am in fear as well. Simply just based off the color of my skin," he said. "Unfortunately, I hate to say it like that, but it's the truth.”

Documents first reported by Project Salt Box surfaced earlier this summer indicating the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) was looking for a space for “detainee buses” and vans, 24/7 government access, and a location near New York Stewart International Airport.

GSA awarded a 15-year lease worth $35.57 million on a warehouse at 800 Corporate Blvd. in June to a Texas-based contractor, Leverage Enterprises, Inc.

Lawmakers voted unanimously to call on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) not to build the facility. However, the move is mostly symbolic.

The legislature Chairwoman Laurie Tautel, a Democrat, explained that under New York’s home rule law the legislature cannot legally prevent a private entity, like the owner of the warehouse, from entering into a contract with the federal government. Tautel said the legislature cannot dictate what the Town of Newburgh decides.

“The town has its own right to govern itself to implement policies, local zoning ordinances, and land use decisions,” she said.

ICE has had a presence in Orange County for years. Orange County Jail, in Goshen, has held ICE detainees since 2008. And a facility in New Windsor has been used by ICE for office space since at least 2025, Radio Catskill reported. ICE previously said they had purchased a facility in Chester, but later called the statement a “mistake.”

Republican Legislator Peter Tuohy said he backed Thursday's resolution due to infrastructure and accessibility concerns, but he generally supports ICE's mission.

“Millions upon millions upon millions of non-citizen foreigners cross the U.S. borders completely unchecked and unvetted,” he said.

He added, “Thousands of U.S. citizens have been victims of illegal aliens that were not vetted.”

Democratic Legislator Genesis Ramos, however, condemned ICE’s “rogue nature”, lack of training, and killing of US citizens. She also criticized what she sees as the federal government blaming immigrants while the cost of living continues to rise.

“None of our groceries have gone down. None of our rent has gone down. Our gas has not gone down because immigrants are being targeted in the United States of America,” said Ramos, who represents the city and town of Newburgh.

During public comment, Chester resident Brian Newmans expressed his support for ICE. He also accused the legislature of playing both sides. He pointed to comments made in 2023 by County Executive Steve Neuhaus when he said Orange County is not a “sanctuary count[y]” while the legislature publicly opposes immigration enforcement.

“The real issue is not process," he said. "It's opposition to expanded federal enforcement. They already house ICE detainees in the jail while fighting any expansion of ICE footprint. You cannot have it both ways.”