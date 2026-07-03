Documents suggest ICE activity in Newburgh, secure space for 'detainee buses'

The U.S. General Services Administration is seeking 67 parking spaces in a secure space that includes ports big enough for “detainee buses and vans.”



Archived documents by Project Salt Box, a public records watchdog, show a GSA map titled “ICE Newburgh/ Stuart Airport” which matches a location currently listed on the GSA’s website at 800 Corporate Drive.



A statement by Newburgh Town Supervisor Gil Piaquadio said he “first became aware of the possible lease of a warehouse located at 800 Corporate Boulevard” on Tuesday and said the town “has had no prior contact with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding this matter.”



Piaquadio said the Town of Newburgh will pursue "all available legal options" to prevent the detention center from being built.

Congressman Pat Ryan said in a statement he is “urgently seeking answers" about a potential ICE facility.

The Democrat said, "If the [Trump] administration thinks they can quietly build this without the force of our community fighting back, they’ve got another thing coming.”

The General Services Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcements did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

National Realty & Development Corp lists the property on their website and appears on tax records. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



A parking lot at 800 Corporate Boulevard was empty when WAMC visited the site Thursday.

