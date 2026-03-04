Getting the abortion pill via telehealth is more common now. NPR wants to hear your story

Mifepristone is facing another major legal challenge.

For more than 25 years, this medication has been used for abortion in the first trimester and miscarriage management in the U.S. The medical community considers it safe and effective based on years of data and clinical experience.

Over the years, the Food and Drug Administration has adjusted its rules for accessing the medicine, and that's what's at issue in the latest court case.

The lawsuit was filed by the state of Louisiana and a Louisiana patient and challenges FDA's rules change in 2023 that allowed mifepristone to be prescribed over telemedicine and sent by mail.

A federal judge is set to rule soon.

The NPR Network wants to hear from you. We will not share any part of your story without contacting you first for your permission.

Have you been prescribed mifepristone over telemedicine?

Do you live in a state with an abortion ban?

What was your experience trying to get the prescription and taking the pill?

Did you face obstacles getting care you needed?

What impact did it have on your life?

Fill out the form below and you might be featured in a future story

We will not use your submission in our story until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published. You may hear from a journalist at NPR or your local station.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2026 NPR