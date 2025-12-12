Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sweeps The Game Awards — analysis and full winners list

The first minutes of The Game Awards set the mold for the next three hours. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won best independent game during the preshow, beating out acclaimed sequels like Hades 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Moments after, the main stage opened with operatic singers and a full orchestra (plus the obligatory electric guitar!) belting out music from the game.

Clair Obscur was already the favorite to win the grand prize — but kicking off the show with the game front-and-center felt like an anointing. It triumphed in nearly every category it competed in, picking up nine awards in total. By the time it won "Game of the Year," Clair Obscur had surpassed The Last of Us: Part 2 to become the most decorated game in the Awards history .

As predictable as the night became, the game it honored was anything but. Clair Obscur came from an independent French studio composed of developers who had worked for the French gaming behemoth Ubisoft. Instead of chasing trendy genres like battle royales or open-world action games, Clair Obscur drew inspiration from turn-based role-playing games like the classic Final Fantasy titles. It paired an intimate and existential story with a setting that was both whimsical and epic. And it cast motion-capture icon Andy Serkis alongside game actor veterans like Ben Starr and Jennifer English, who delivered the night's most rousing speech when she accepted the award for best performance.

"I just want to say to every neurodivergent person watching in this room, because I know there's probably quite a lot of you," English said. "To all of you that feel like life is stuck on hard mode, this is for you, and thank you so much to the games community and industry for giving us, so many of us, a home."

Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup / Jennifer English, also known for her leading role in 2023 Game of the Year winner Baldur's Gate 3, accepts her best performance award onstage at the Peacock Theater on December 11, 2025.

Clair Obscur's victories fit with two themes of the night: the rise of independent studios and the internationalization of the awards themselves. Half of the "Game of the Year" nominees were indie games, even as the term has stretched to include titles with sizable budgets and publisher partnerships.

This semantic squishiness is a result of The Game Awards' outsourced voting process, which polls over 150 international media outlets (including NPR) to determine a list of nominees. These outlets decide for themselves how to define categories like an "independent game" or "action adventure game." After the shortlist is tallied, they'll pick their favorites in each category, which are weighted against an open online voting system that makes up a 10th of the total score. As the jury has expanded outside of the U.S., which now only represents roughly 15% of outlets, award winners have become both more global and more mainstream .

Still, Clair Obscur's ubiquity speaks volumes. Even as it swept other deserving indies aside, the game demonstrates the outsized impact a small team can have on the broader market. No longer seen as just a niche, prestige title, Clair Obscur rose to prominence thanks to strong word-of-mouth and its inclusion on the Xbox Game Pass Service, which allowed regular gamers and critics alike to try the game out without committing to a full purchase.

Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup / Guillaume Broche, Tom Guillermin, Nicholas Maxon-Framcombe, and François Meurisse accept the Game of the Year award for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Big companies still took home prizes, however. After being completely shut out last year, Nintendo earned a few awards for Switch 2 exclusives , with Donkey Kong Bananza winning best family and Mario Kart World winning best sports/racing. Grand Theft Auto 6 won most anticipated game for the second year in a row. Wuthering Waves, a Chinese game with a huge mobile audience, won the Players' Voice award, the only category completely determined by public online votes.

Here are the full nominees and winners for the 2025 Game Awards (winners in bold):

Game of the year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Best game direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

Best art direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Best score and music, leveled up by Spotify

Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong

Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Darren Korb, Hades II

Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei

Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Best audio design

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

Best performance

Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yōtei

Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f

Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Innovation in accessibility

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

Atomfall (Rebellion)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Games for impact

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don't Nod Montreal/Don't Nod)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

Best ongoing

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Best community support

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Best independent game

Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)

Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Best debut indie game

Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Megabonk (Vedinad)

Best mobile game

Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)

Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)

Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Best VR/AR

Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)

Arken Age (VitruviusVR)

Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)

Marvel's Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)

The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

Best action

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)

Best action/adventure

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best RPG

Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep SIlver)

The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Best fighting

2XKO (Riot Games)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Best family

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)

LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Sim/Strategy

The Alters (11 Bit Studios)

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)

Sid Meier's Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/2K)

Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)

Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)

Best sports/racing

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

Best multiplayer

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)

Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)

Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)

Best adaptation

A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)

Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)

The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)

Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

Most anticipated game

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)

Content creator of the year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Best Esports game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot)

Best Esports athlete

brawk - Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)

Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)

f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto (Valorant)

Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)

MenaRD - Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)

Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

Best Esports team

Gen.G - League of Legends

NRG - Valorant

Team Falcons - DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2

Players' voice

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)



