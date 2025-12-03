Two fires in less than 24 hours rip through multiple Holyoke apartment buildings

Dozens of families in Holyoke, Massachusetts, are trying to pick up the pieces after two separate fires in less than 24 hours destroyed multiple apartment buildings. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.

This story originally aired on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025

UPDATE: Since the airing of this story, state and local authorities have provided updates on the number of residents affected by both the Clemente and High Street fires.

Confirming no injuries were reported in either case and that both buildings had working fire alarms, the state’s Department of Fire Services estimates over 70 families were displaced in total.

Officials believe the High Street fire stemmed from a first-floor bedroom, where a “a power strip plugged into a multi-plug adapter” was found.

In the case of the Clemente Street fire, 26 families were said to have been displaced and that, like the High Street blaze, the fire did not appear to be intentional and that “accidental factors” were being investigated.