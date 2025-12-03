© 2025
Northeast Report

Two fires in less than 24 hours rip through multiple Holyoke apartment buildings

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published December 3, 2025 at 9:13 AM EST
James Paleologopoulos
/
WAMC
Dozens of firefighters from Holyoke and surrounding communities worked to put out a blaze at the corner of High and Franklin streets Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. It was the city's second fire in less than 24 hours, after flames ripped through another apartment building on Clemente Street. At least 60 families were believed to have been displaced, officials tell WAMC, adding that no injuries have been reported.

Dozens of families in Holyoke, Massachusetts, are trying to pick up the pieces after two separate fires in less than 24 hours destroyed multiple apartment buildings. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.
--
This story originally aired on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025

UPDATE: Since the airing of this story, state and local authorities have provided updates on the number of residents affected by both the Clemente and High Street fires.

Confirming no injuries were reported in either case and that both buildings had working fire alarms, the state’s Department of Fire Services estimates over 70 families were displaced in total.

Officials believe the High Street fire stemmed from a first-floor bedroom, where a “a power strip plugged into a multi-plug adapter” was found.

In the case of the Clemente Street fire, 26 families were said to have been displaced and that, like the High Street blaze, the fire did not appear to be intentional and that “accidental factors” were being investigated.
