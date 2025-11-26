Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau announce their government takeover on state TV

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau appeared on state television saying they have seized power in the country, following reports of gunshots near the presidential palace on Wednesday, three days after national elections were held.

"The High Military Command for the reestablishment of national and public order decides to immediately depose the President of the Republic, to suspend, until new orders, all of the institutions of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau," said Dinis N'Tchama, spokesperson for the country's military high command, in a statement.

He said it was in reaction to "the discovery of an ongoing plan" aiming to destabilize the country, adding that "domestic and foreign nationals" attempted to "manipulate electoral results to implement this plan."

The soldiers said they are immediately suspending the current electoral process and the activities of media outlets, as well as closing all borders.

The presidential and legislative elections were held Sunday. Incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa each claimed victory Tuesday, even though official provisional results are not expected until Thursday.

The West African nation in the past has seen four coups and numerous attempted ones since independence, including one reported last month.

Gunfire was heard Wednesday around noon near the presidential palace in Guinea-Bissau 's capital.

An Associated Press journalist saw roads leading to the palace closed off, with checkpoints manned by heavily armed and masked soldiers.

