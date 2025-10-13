This wedding photographer now removes landmines for a group that's won a top prize

Hidden in the ground of former battlefields across the globe are roughly 110 million unexploded landmines — enough to encircle the planet twice. Each mine has the potential to explode long after it was placed during a conflict, posing a hidden threat long after the fighting stops.

Last year, landmines killed or wounded more than 5,700 people , the vast majority of whom were civilians, according to the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, an annual report published by a consortium of non-profit groups.

The only way to neutralize the threat of these mines is to remove them, which is a seriously risky business. The Mines Advisory Group , or MAG, has been in that business for more than 35 years, operating in more than 70 countries worldwide. This year, it received the Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize , one of the most prestigious humanitarian awards with a record $3 million prize.

"Through its extraordinary efforts to help communities return to safety and prosperity after conflict, the Mines Advisory Group exemplifies the kind of humanitarian excellence our Prize has sought to celebrate and inspire over the last three decades," said Peter Laugharn, President and CEO of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

Right now, that work is especially important in Syria, which has reported over 1,400 landmine casualties since the Syrian civil war ended in December, 2024. NPR spoke with Mofida Majzoub of Lebanon, who leads demining efforts out in the field for MAG in Syria. We asked her about the threat posed by mines, the nerve-wracking work of removing them, and what keeps her coming back to this dangerous line of work.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you get into this line of work?

I used to be a freelance wedding photographer. I was looking for a job, and I came across an advertisement for female de-miners, so I applied and since then it's become like a big family to me.

That's quite the jump. What did your friends and family make of that career change?

They thought I was crazy, and they didn't believe I could do it. They thought this domain is only for people in the military. Most of the people applying are male, too. But when I passed the course and said I'm gonna join the program, they were a little bit worried, still to this day, but they've accepted it.

So you've been working in Syria since 2023. How are landmines affecting people's lives there since the war ended in 2024?

It has a huge impact.

On a daily basis there are lots of casualties because of these legacy minefields that were left behind. After 13 or 14 years of war and displacement, people want to go back to their house or land to use it, and they think maybe the threat is over now for them. But even when wars stop, the threat is still in the ground. People are not able to go back to their houses to use their land and start their life again. But the threat is still there, and we need to take action to remove this danger.

Unfortunately, there are some videos on social media where you can find civilians removing mines. When people see this, they think it's easy and try it themselves. After they remove five or six mines, then an accident happens and people are killed.

How do you go about doing it, can you walk me through a typical day?

Currently I'm responsible for five demining teams in northeast Syria. The teams attend the base at seven o'clock in the morning, and we leave at 7:30 after we prepare our equipment. It usually takes about one and a half to two hours to get to a site. Then we prepare and calibrate the detectors and start.

How do you find a mine?

In some areas you can see it, in other areas it's buried. That's how casualties happen. We use metal detectors, and once we find a signal, we have to check to see if this is a real threat or just another metal object. Only after excavation can we confirm whether the object is a mine, an improvised explosive device, or something else.

What happens if it's a mine?

For every mine, we have rules for how to operate and start our landmine clearance. We first disarm the detonator, which means we stop the detonator from functioning and cut the train of explosion.

Then, we have machines that help us lift up the mines. We don't remove the mine directly.

Oh, as in you don't remove it with your hands. Why not?

Because sometimes the mine could be boobytrapped or attached to other items that could activate it. So we either use a pulley from a safe distance, or we use the machines. Once we pull out the mine, we have to wait a few minutes just in case it is connected to another mine. After a few minutes, we fully remove the fuse. Then the mine is totally safe.

What is it like being so close to something that could blow if you make one wrong move?

It needs a lot of courage and concentration, because the first mistake is the last one. But you cannot be totally nervous or freaking out because once you freak out you lose control. But definitely this little fear inside still exists.

How do you cope, personally?

It's a question of staying focused and disciplined. I follow the rules and remind myself that I have done this before and can do it again.

How much more work is there to do in Syria? Are you nearing the end of your work there, or are there many more mines left to clear?

It will take years. 10 to 15 years, it will take years.

What keeps you coming back to this dangerous work, day after day?

It's an addiction. Because once you feel that you did something good at the end of the day, that we saved a life, or made land safe for people and their children, you cannot stop.

