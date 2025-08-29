© 2025
Most of President Trump's tariffs are illegal, U.S. court rules

By Scott Horsley,
Rafael Nam
Published August 29, 2025 at 6:07 PM EDT
President Trump announces his global tariffs at a Rose Garden event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 2.

An appeals court ruled that most of President Trump's tariffs are illegal, but held off on enforcing the decision for now given expectations that it will be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., focused on the "reciprocal" tariffs Trump imposed back in April, as well as separate tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico that cite emergency powers.

However, the court's decision does not impact other tariffs such as ones on steel and aluminum.

This breaking news story will be updated

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
Rafael Nam
