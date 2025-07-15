Saratoga Springs GOP committee launches full slate of candidates

With GOP-backed officials leading Saratoga Springs for the first time in a decade, Republicans have announced the slate of candidates they hope can help them maintain control this November.

The GOP ticket will feature three first-term incumbents: Mayor John Safford, Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll, a registered Democrat who won his seat with GOP backing, and Public Works Commissioner Chuck Marshall.

At a press conference late last month, Safford, who won his first term in 2023 on a platform of returning civility to city hall and better supporting the city’s unhoused residents, outlined some of his administration’s achievements.

“We made sure seniors had the support they deserved by keeping funding strong for the senior center, we expanded services at the Center for the family and helped double the capacity at shelters of Saratoga because our neighbors needed help, we should be ready to meet that at any moment on housing, we didn't just talk, we acted. We worked with state partners, public housing leaders to expand affordable units and ensure that a meaningful portion is set aside for the people who keep our city running,” said Safford.

City council meetings have generally been less explosive than meetings during previous administrations. However, a resident was arrested this week when she refused to leave the microphone after speaking for nearly 30 minutes during a public comment period on a controversial camping ban meant to respond to the city’s unhoused population.

Safford is being challenged by Democratic City Supervisor Michele Madigan.

Coll, a retired FBI agent, is cross endorsed by the city’s Democratic Party.

Marshall won his seat on the city council in a contested January special election, creating the first effective GOP majority on the city council in a decade.

He ran on a platform to nix the city’s novel paid parking program but has since reversed his position – Marshall tells WAMC he can’t unilaterally repeal the program.

“I still don’t think its going to hit the targeted revenue, which is $465,000 that’s what’s in the budget. But, one of the things I would like to explore with the remainder of the council is if there is a mechanism where we can give a few free days back to the business community. So, those large race days when people don’t normally go downtown and they go right to the track, can we incentivize people to go be downtown and enjoy not just the track but enjoy the downtown so our retailers who are affected by this get a benefit out of the program,” said Marshall.

Jessica Troisi, a registered Democrat who will appear on the Republican line, is challenging incumbent Democrat Dillon Moran for his Accounts Commissioner seat.

Moran’s short-term rental regulations have been in the works and debated for months. Troisi tells WAMC if elected she would continue the program.

“It does need some fine tuning, as would any new legislation. And I look forward to seeing it actually up and running,” said Troisi.

Safford’s deputy mayor, Independent JoAnne Keirnan, is running for the open Finance Commissioner seat as Democrat Minita Sanghvi runs to represent the city on the county board of supervisors.

Matt Veitch, who has represented the city on the board since 2008, will not seek reelection. George Ehinger is the only Republican running for two open supervisors seats.