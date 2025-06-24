Vassar president reflects on Trump orders targeting college campuses

President Trump has repeatedly targeted colleges and universities with threats to remove their federal funding or even their ability to enroll certain students unless they follow his initiatives. The Republican has especially singled out Harvard University with billions of funding cuts. He has also threatened to remove Harvard’s tax-exempt status and its ability to enroll international students. A federal judge has blocked the foreign student ban as a lawsuit proceeds.

But even smaller colleges, like Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, are grappling with how to respond to the president’s executive orders. WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King spoke with Vassar College President Elizabeth Bradley.