Riverkeeper spotlights Hudson River fish in first annual 'migration celebration'

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published June 14, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Riverkeeper is having its first annual "fish migration celebration" on June 14, with a decorated flotilla traveling up the Hudson River from New York City to Croton-on-Hudson.
Riverkeeper
If you find yourself out on the lower Hudson River Saturday, keep an eye out for a parade of fish. June marks the end of the migratory season for multiple species that call the Hudson home. To increase awareness, the environmental group Riverkeeper is leading a literal parade of boats — decorated to look like fish — up the Hudson River. Riverkeeper President Tracy Brown says the inaugural “Fish Migration Celebration” will launch from New York City Saturday morning and make its way north to the Hudson River Music Festival in Croton Point Park by 4 p.m. Brown says the goal is to better educate New Yorkers about what lives in the river, and how fragile that life is. She spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.

