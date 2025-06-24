Riverkeeper spotlights Hudson River fish in first annual 'migration celebration'

If you find yourself out on the lower Hudson River Saturday, keep an eye out for a parade of fish. June marks the end of the migratory season for multiple species that call the Hudson home. To increase awareness, the environmental group Riverkeeper is leading a literal parade of boats — decorated to look like fish — up the Hudson River. Riverkeeper President Tracy Brown says the inaugural “Fish Migration Celebration” will launch from New York City Saturday morning and make its way north to the Hudson River Music Festival in Croton Point Park by 4 p.m. Brown says the goal is to better educate New Yorkers about what lives in the river, and how fragile that life is. She spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.