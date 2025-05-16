Matar sentenced in Chautauqua County for Rushdie stabbing

The man convicted of stabbing author Salman Rushdie on stage at an event three years ago was sentenced today.

Hadi Matar received the maximum 25-year sentence for the attempted murder of Rushdie, and seven years for wounding a man who was on stage with him.

Rushdie was about to speak at the Chautauqua Institution when Matar ran on stage and stabbed him more than a dozen times, leaving the author blind in one eye.

Matar also faces a federal trial on terrorism-related charges. Authorities believe he was attempting to carry out a fatwa issued in 1989 calling for Rushdie’s death.

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued the fatwa after the publication of Rushdie's novel "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims believe is blasphemous.

Rushdie had to go into hiding and the British government placed him under police protection.

The author did not attend the sentencing but Chautauqua County DA Jason Schmidt spoke on Rushdie’s behalf.

“This is a major setback for an individual that was starting to emerge in his very later years of life into society after going into hiding after the fatwa had occurred," Schmidt said.

Public defender Nathan Barone said he was "hoping for the best, expecting the worst."

"Does the 25 years surprise me? No," he said.

Rushdie was a witness in the state trial, describing his life-threatening injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.