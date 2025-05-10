Niagara Falls duel in border tug-of-war game as show of 'unity and respect'

Members of law enforcement and fire agencies agencies from Niagara Falls, Ontario and Niagara Falls, New York faced off on Saturday in a friendly tug-of-war match in the middle of the Rainbow Bridge.

The record book will reflect the 25-member Canadian women’s team shut out their U.S. counterparts 2-0 while the U.S. men’s tug-of-war team blanked the Canadian team, also by a 2-0 score.

But the real winner according to those participating was friendship, held against the backdrop of strained U.S.-Canada relations over President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Set right in the middle of the Rainbow Bridge connecting both Niagara Falls’, the intent was to send a message to Washington and Ottawa that national political strife was not going to impact leaders in either city, said both Niagara Falls, N.Y. Mayor Robert Restaino and Niagara Falls, Ontario Mayor Jim Diodati, as the latter explained.

"You know what this picture tells? A thousand words," said Diodati. "There's millions of words being told right now. These are two great nations, with incredible history. This is people who love each other and we respect each other. This is how it is, nobody's changing that."

Both teams entered and were guided by bagpipes and ceremonial entourages. The sidewalks of the Rainbow Bridge were packed as unsuspecting visitors stopped and cheered for the participants.

Jim Fink / BTPM NPR Members of U.S. and Canadian law enforcement and fire pose for a photo together after the conclusion of the tug-of-war matches.

Among those watching the competition was Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz who said he needed to be there to support both Niagara Falls cities.

"We're in a different time with what's happened as a result of the president calling for Canada to become the 51st state," said Poloncarz. "And this is our way as a community, of saying we're still united no matter what."

Animosity wasn’t a factor. Niagara Falls police officer and U.S. team captain Tommy Rodgers said everyone understood what was at stake, besides trophies.

"That stuff on the in the world doesn't matter to us," said Rodgers. "We love each other like family, and that's always going to be the same."

The players and officials all hugged and mugged for photos by the flags, with smiles and laughs on full display.

Canadian women’s team captain and Niagara Regional Police detective, Constable Sarah Mummery, believes that’s the way it should be.

"We got no issues. These guys are our brothers and sisters, and we have no issues with them at all," she said.