Southern Adirondack Health Initiative's Karen Weinberg on rural healthcare access ahead of regional clinic

Not everyone in our region has regular access to necessary healthcare services. The non-profit Southern Adirondack Health Initiative is hoping to change that. And its latest effort comes at a time when marginalized residents are facing new barriers to care. Karen Weinberg is the group’s president. The grassroots organization raises funds for an annual pop-up health clinic, and coordinates healthcare resources for those in need.

After volunteering at Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps clinics across the country for years, Weinberg decided to organize a clinic in Washington County in 2021 — gathering upwards of 70 volunteers to administer free medical care.

Another clinic is scheduled for the weekend of April 12th at Hudson Falls High School.