© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southern Adirondack Health Initiative's Karen Weinberg on rural healthcare access ahead of regional clinic

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:16 PM EDT
Karen Weinberg and student volunteers at 2024's Remote Access Medical volunteer corps' clinic in Hudson Falls
Karen Weinberg
/
Southern Adirondack Health Initiative
Karen Weinberg and student volunteers at 2024's Remote Access Medical volunteer corps' clinic in Hudson Falls

Not everyone in our region has regular access to necessary healthcare services. The non-profit Southern Adirondack Health Initiative is hoping to change that. And its latest effort comes at a time when marginalized residents are facing new barriers to care. Karen Weinberg is the group’s president. The grassroots organization raises funds for an annual pop-up health clinic, and coordinates healthcare resources for those in need.

After volunteering at Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps clinics across the country for years, Weinberg decided to organize a clinic in Washington County in 2021 — gathering upwards of 70 volunteers to administer free medical care.

Another clinic is scheduled for the weekend of April 12th at Hudson Falls High School.
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
See stories by Aaron Shellow-Lavine